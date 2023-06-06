In a new format change, we saw boys and girls arriving in the villa at the same time, before being coupled up by the public.

Love Island returned to our screens last night, with Maya Jama welcoming the new Love Island summer 2023 contestants to the Mallorcan villa.

But that's not all as the first bombshell of season 10 made their debut, while two girls revealed they weren't happy in their current partnerships.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 1 recap

The first episode got off to quite the start with the contestants arriving in the villa. Jess Harding and Ruchee Gurung were the first two islanders to arrive followed by André Furtado, Mitchel Taylor and Ella Thomas.

They were soon joined by Maya, who revealed that the public had been voting for the couples they wanted to see together.

As new islanders made their entrance, Maya revealed the couples, with Jess being matched with George Fensom. Molly Marsh was put with Mitchel, while Catherine Agbaje was coupled up with André.

Mehdi Edno was next to arrive, followed by Tyrique Hyde. With Mehdi coupled up with Ruchee, that meant that Tyrique would be with Ella, who it turns out he'd actually met before, although he couldn't quite remember.

"Do you remember we met before?" Ella asked, as Tyrique looked confused. She then added that it was "not even that long ago".

The pair later chatted and she reminded him of their meeting. She said he might not recognise her because she had blonde hair at the time, at which point things started to click for him.

There were lots of chats happening around the villa, and while Molly seemed set on Mitchel, Jess wasn't feeling George, and Ruchee couldn't see things progressing with Mehdi.

Later that evening, Catherine chatted to Tyrique and it looked like sparks could be flying. Elsewhere, Ella sat down with Mehdi and admitted that a lot of her exes sounded like him.

The islanders then enjoyed a game of beer pong and dares, which saw a lot of their first kisses in the villa shared. Catherine enjoyed kisses with Tyrique and André, and so did Ruchee when asked which two boys she fancied. Mitchel packed on the PDA with his partner Molly, while Jess made it obvious she was attracted to Mitchel by planting a kiss on him.

However, the game was broken up when Maya returned to the villa.

She dared the girls to step forward if they weren't happy in their couples, and both Ruchee and Jess walked forward. She then introduced new boy Zachariah Noble.

Maya revealed that Zachariah would have to choose one girl to couple up with in the next 24 hours, leaving one boy vulnerable.

He'd get to pick from Ruchee and Jess, as well as all the other girls in their couples.

But, who will he choose?

