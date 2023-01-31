Not only will Olivia confront Tom about his actions, but both Ron and Kai will have to deal with new bombshell Samie 's impact on their own relationships.

But everything looks like it's improving for the better as the islanders celebrate Tanya's birthday in a special villa party. As night falls, Tanya gathers the islanders around and raises a glass, saying: “Cheers to the best birthday I’ve ever had thanks to all of you, I love you guys.”

The girls then gather around the fire pit for a catch up as Lana asks Samie: “Do you know where your head’s at?”

Samie then replies: “No, it’s between two or three…”

But just as the islanders are starting to suss out each other's next moves and are further celebrating Tanya's birthday, the celebrations are interrupted by a surprise text.

It reads: “Islanders, please gather around the fire pit immediately.” But what does this surprise mean for the couples? Could a recoupling be on the cards already?

In the first-look clip shared by ITV, Olivia immediately pulls Tom for a chat about his kiss with Ellie, stating: "I think you're playing a smart game, to be honest ... You're playing with my feelings."

Elsewhere in the episode, Will and Jessie enjoy a candlelit date, with Will admitting how much he likes her. He says: “You’ve got every single trait that I would look for in a girlfriend. In the outside world I’ve probably been quite shut off, I think that’s why I haven't formed any relationships.

"I'm just terrified of getting my heart broken, however with you I definitely feel a lot more comfortable and it’s something that I do want to do.”

In the never-ending saga that is Ron and Lana, Ron also has to admit that he may have eyes for Samie. Once again, like when Ellie arrived in the villa last week, Ron has to face up to his situation and tell Lana that he wants to see where things go with others.

But as this has happened before, will Lana hang around again? Or will she start to form a romantic connection elsewhere?

Meanwhile, Kai similarly previously admitted that he wants to get to know Samie - but after Tanyel says that how he dealt with it "put me off of you", will the pair reconcile? In the new clip of tonight's episode it seems to be getting fiery, but does this actually mark the end for Tanyel and Kai?

We'll have to wait and see.

