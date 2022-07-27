Yes, that's right – the baby challenge is back, giving the couples a chance to test out whether they're compatible as parents.

The Love Island final is fast approaching, but first the Love Island 2022 contestants are set to get a taste of parenthood – and it's a challenge which Davide Sanclimenti is clearly taking very seriously.

We know Davide and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page are all set to take part, but who else will be joining them is still up in the air following last night's revelation that a dumping was imminent.

It was revealed that Adam Collard and Paige Thorne, Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen, and Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack are all in trouble, with one couple set to go home at the beginning of tonight's episode.

The two couples who stay in the villa will be joining the others in the naming, dressing, feeding and comforting of the fake babies. And, of course, an award for the best parents is up for grabs.

ITV has revealed Davide appears to be settling into fatherhood, saying, "It’s going well, she just ate, we’ll do some activities later today. We’ll do some gym squats later with the baby."

And, though Tasha seemed a bit reluctant at the beginning when the islanders were woken to the babies' crying, she ended up having "the time of my life".

Andrew and Tasha in the Love Island baby challenge

Gemma and Luca also discussed what their future child would be like.

"You can take them to training," she tells the fishmonger, before explaining: "I always knew I wanted a lot of kids because I came from a big family… I wouldn’t go as far as broody but when the time’s right, the time’s right."

