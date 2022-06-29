What happened in Love Island episode 23 last night? Full recap

One by one, each girl and boy in the Love Island 2022 line-up performed a sexy dance routine while dressed in a costume, as heart rate monitors recorded results which were later revealed.

Pulses were sent racing on Love Island last night as the Heart Pumping Challenge returned for season 8.

But some people were less than pleased to find out that their partner's heart hadn't been raised the most by them (ahem - Tasha!)

Didn't get to tune in last night?

You can watch Love Island on catch up, otherwise here's a full recap of Love Island episode 23.

What happened in Love Island episode 23 last night?

Indiyah, Tasha and Ekin-Su ITV

After days of minimal male attention, Danica Taylor received a pep talk from Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu who reminded her that she was a "bombshell" and needed to make her move on some of the guys.

Danica took to this as an opportunity to pull Andrew Le Page for a chat and admitted that she fancied him. Despite enjoying their conversations, Andrew revealed that he was happy in his relationship with Tasha Ghouri.

The islanders then received a text that the Heart Pumping Challenge would be taking place later that day. The girls and guys decided to split up to practice.

That evening, the challenge kicked off with Danica being the first to perform, and did she set the standard high or what!

The girls' performances continued with Ekin-Su snogging both her partner Charlie Radnedge and former flame Davide Sanclimenti.

Dressed in leather, Gemma Owen put on quite the performance, while Dami Hope received a personal show from Indiyah Polack as she wore a sexy corset and long black wig.

Paige Thorne gave Pamela Anderson a run for her money while donning a red swimsuit and blonde wig. But, let's not forget Barbie girl Tasha, who showed off her dance moves, and Antigoni Buxton in her saucy, red cape.

It was then time for the boys to show the girls what they've got, with scientist Dami taking to the floor in his lab coat. Luca Bish turned up the heat with his performance, while policeman for the night, Jacques O'Neill, had a case to crack with Paige.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Next up was Charlie in his naked butler get up, followed by an oiled up Jay Younger and "cowboy" Andrew, who lifted both Indiyah and Tasha from their seats.

But it's Davide who really got temperatures rising, as he took Danica aside to perform his seductive routine.

Jay Younger in the heart rate challenge ITV

It was time for the results, with Paige and Jay reading out who managed to get the most hearts pumping.

But it wasn't what some of the islanders wanted to hear, as Paige learnt that Jacques's heart rate had risen the highest for his ex Gemma, and when she questioned him about it, he called Paige's response "pathetic" - ouch!

Tasha argued with Andrew, who was most excited by Danica - very awkward considering it was only a few hours ago that she admitted to fancying him.

And Luca wasn't happy either, as he learnt that Gemma's heart rate had been at its highest for Jacques.

With a recoupling set to take place on Wednesday night's show, it looks like there could be more trouble on the way for the islanders.

You can see the full results of the Heart Rate Challenge below.

Heart Rate Challenge results

The girls' results:

Indiyah's heart rate was raised most by Andrew

Tasha's heart rate was raised most by Andrew

Danica's heart rate was raised most by Davide

Antigoni's heart rate was raised most by Jacques

Gemma's heart rate was raised most by Jacques

Ekin-Su's heart rate was raised most by Luca

Paige's heart rate was raised most by Luca

The boys' results:

Andrew's heart rate was raised most by Danica

Davide's heart rate was raised most by Ekin-Su

Jay's heart rate was raised most by Gemma

Luca's heart rate was raised most by Gemma

Jacques' heart rate was raised most by Gemma

Charlie's heart rate was raised most by Indiyah

Dami's heart rate was raised most by Paige

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.