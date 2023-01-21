But before that, Shaq Muhammad and Haris Namani had to clear the air after their spat in Love Island episode 4.

The islanders haven't even been in the Love Island villa a week and there's already been on very dramatic exit at the hands of a brutal recoupling.

The pair went away from the main group for a chat and Haris explained how he didn't understand why he was being called a "s**t-stirrer".

"The only thing that got to me is to call me a 's**t-stirrer', that's a big thing.

While there wasn't really an agreement, they did decide to put the matter to bed and move on.

Meanwhile, there was a friendlier conversation between Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall - the pair had been getting on really well over the first few days, but bombshell Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown definitely tried to shake things up.

Zara fancied Ron, and while he was initially interested and definitely wanted to get to know her, a couple of days chat settled Ron's heart - he was all in for Lana.

The pair had a chat on the terrace and Lana was overjoyed to hear the news and finally the cute couple shared their first (non-challenge) kiss! These two have "winners" all over them.

The next day the islanders woke up and were determined not to have a day of drama - at least that's what Will Young had planned.

But ITV bosses thought differently and a text bombshell on Shaq - there would be a recoupling and the girls would choose. The boy left single would be dumped from the island!

Poor Will was panicked, having only just made friends with the girls and no major connection to speak of.

Love Island: Lana and Ron kiss

Thus set the agenda of the day - the boys desperately tried to make their positions known across the female cast.

By nighttime, it wasn't clear who would pick who in all honesty, with the Shaq-Tanya Mahenga-David Salako triangle emerging as a pretty spicy storyline.

When the islanders gathered round the fire pit, it was down to Anna-May Robey to pick first. She was coupled up with Haris, but they didn't really gel and she'd instead made a connection with Kai Fagan. Anna-May went with her heart, much to the annoyance of Tanyel Revan (and honestly, it wasn't clear who Kai wanted to be with either).

Bombshell Zara went next, and after getting on well with footballer Tom Clare, opted to pick him, leaving her could-be nemesis Olivia Hawkins without her partner.

Olivia followed, and the ring girl decided to couple up with boxer Haris - and if you're asking us, they have a lot more in common than her and Tom.

Next up was Tanya - and her choice was set to be the crucial decision and would likely decide who went home. After an ambiguous speech, she stuck with Shaq, leaving David honestly quite devastated.

Love Island recoupling sees Lana and Will couple up

Those who thought the drama would be over there had seriously underestimated Love Island.

Tanyel stood up and delivered another ambiguous speech, before delivering the killer blow - she wanted to couple up with Ron!

Lana started to cry in the awkward scene, leaving Tanyel apologising, and Ron looking like he wanted the ground to swallow him up entirely.

Devastated Lana had Will or David left to choose, and she opted for Will, sending David home in the first dumping.

Love Island dumps David from the villa

And at the end of the show, if that wasn't enough, it was revealed that two new bombshells would be entering the villa - but if you know the series, you'll have seen them before! Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters were on Love Island Australia, and are coming in this weekend to spice up the drama.

Who ever thought the first week of Love Island could be this exciting?!

