Elsewhere, the islanders took part in their first challenge, which involved lots of kissing and had some of the contestants wondering if they were in the wrong pair.

ITV2's Love Island continued with the show's first bombshell Davide Sanclimenti deciding who he wanted to couple up with.

This year saw the public vote for who they wanted to couple up, as a new Love Island twist was introduced for 2022.

But those couples may not last for long, with two new bombshells set to enter the villa on Wednesday night.

Didn't get to tune into last night's episode? Or want to know how to watch Love Island on catch-up? Read on for our full recap, including all the contestants who have coupled up so far.

What happened in Love Island episode 2 last night? Full recap

The Islanders gather around the fire pit for Davide to make his decision ITV

Love Island continued with the islanders settling down for the night. Before that though, Luca took the opportunity to grab Tasha for a chat, and it looked like there could be a little bit of a spark between these two.

After a busy long day, the contestants got into bed. For most it was a pretty quiet night, but Tasha and Andrew did enjoy a cheeky, little spoon!

The next day, Davide pulled some of the girls for chats, starting with Paige, and followed by Gemma and Tasha. While Davide appeared to be holding his cards close to his chest, Gemma put all her eggs in his basket, telling him that he was the look she goes for.

With the islanders now settled it was time for the first challenge of the series, Anything To Declare. For this task, the islanders headed to a Love Island-inspired airport security area and approached the conveyor belt one-by-one to read out a saucy secret.

It was up to the girls and boys to determine which of their fellow Islanders the secret is about and then do their very own cheeky airport security check, before sharing a smooch with them. Afterwards, it was revealed whether they answered correctly or not.

The game saw Luca and Tasha lock lips for the first time, leaving Tasha a little torn between him and Andrew.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Luca said: "The snog with Tash, it’s up there! I wasn’t moaning, but it would have been nice if we were on our own and not with everyone around us."

Indiyah also shared a kiss with Dami, as she admitted to Tasha that she could be swaying more towards him.

It was finally time for Davide to make his decision.

As the islanders gathered around the fire pit, Davide revealed he wanted to couple up, leaving Liam at risk of being dumped from the island. Liam then received a text, telling him that there would be a recoupling at the end of the week and the person not chosen would be dumped from the island.

Little do the islanders know that there's two bombshells on the way, as ITV asked viewers to vote for the two guys they'd like to send on a date with new girls, Afia Tonkmor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

We hope Liam gets a date!

Love Island couples

With Liam and Gemma now broken up, we now have a new couple:

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Davide Sanclimenti and Gemma Owen ITV

Davide decided to choose to couple up with Gemma, leaving Liam single and at risk of being dumped later this week.

As of episode 1, here are all the other Love Island couples...

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Paige Thorne and Luca Bish

SINGLE

Liam Llewellyn

