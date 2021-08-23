Love Island 2021 final live blog: All the action from the last episode as it happens

After eight weeks of coupling up, and dumping, the moment has finally come to find out who the winners are of Love Island.

The series kicked off on Monday, June 28th, and introduced us to the first set of Love Island 2021 contestants. Over the weeks, more bombshells entered the villa and new couples were formed.

Now, just four couples remain in the running to bag the £50,000 cash prize – Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, and Faye Winter and Teddy Soares.

But, who will it be?

Before we say goodbye, join RadioTimes.com for the live coverage of the Love Island 2021 final.

20:11 – In case you missed it, here’s a final first look at tonight’s show, which features the islanders looking pretty dapper at the Summer Ball.

It's the day of the Love Island 2021 Summer Ball and as the girls head off for some R&R at a spa retreat, the boys try to find the words to describe their lovely ladies. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ExkxFaG2OY — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 23, 2021

20:00 – Welcome to our live Love Island blog! The final episode is just ONE HOUR away, which means it won’t be long before we find out who this year’s winners are. Ahead of the final, we ran an exclusive poll to find out who viewers think should take home the £50,000 cash prize, and Love Island fans predicted that Kaz and Tyler could win the 2021 series. Only time will tell…