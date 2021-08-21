Love Island reunion episode confirmed for later this year

As the Love Island final nears closer, it has now been confirmed that this year’s series will include a reunion special that catches up with the contestants weeks after leaving the villa.

It’s been an action-packed series with some explosive blowouts, fan-favourite couples and epic twists, with Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish being the latest to leave after a shock break-up.

Many islanders struggle to stay together after their time on the show comes to an end, but the recently dumped Mary and Aaron have revealed they plan to give their relationship a go in the real-world after recently leaving the villa.

We’ll find out exactly how that goes in the reunion special, which will bring the islanders back together to talk about the biggest events from Love Island 2021.

It hasn’t been confirmed which contestants will be involved in the episode, but fans will be hoping for all the key players to return – and perhaps even for some rivals to come face-to-face once more.

Millie Court and Lillie Haynes were briefly entangled in a love triangle with Liam Reardon that had viewers on the edge of their seat, so they would be prime candidates for a candid discussion.

The episode could also recap the events leading up to Faye Winter and Teddy Soares‘ epic argument, which sparked almost 25,000 complaints to Ofcom due to the strong language used.

The Sun were first to report that an extra episode of Love Island is in the works, adding that it is likely to be filmed shortly after Monday night’s grand final, with previous reunion specials being broadcast close to Christmas.

The lucky winning couple will get their hands on £50,000 next week, with Millie and Liam, Toby and Chloe, Teddy and Faye, and Kaz and Tyler still in the running for the top prize.

Love Island’s reunion special will air on ITV2 later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.