It was a jam-packed 90-minute episode of I'm a Celebrity last night (Sunday 20th November), as two contestants took on the Speak Uneasy Bushtucker Trial to win the evening's meals, the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up received letters from home, and another celebrity was sent packing following the public vote.

Otherwise read on for our recap of all the best moments from episode 15.

The ITV show continued with Seann Walsh having a run-in with a spider in the dunny. While he insisted that it was quite large in size, Chris Moyles had a slightly different account of events, which left the other contestants chuckling.

Elsewhere, Sue Cleaver was feeling homesick, as she opened up to Mike Tindall in the RV.

I’m just having a moment, that’s all. Just one of those mornings, I don’t want to do a Trial, I don’t want to do a challenge, I don’t want to eat the s**t. I don’t want to sleep with you.”

Mike laughed: “Agh, I get that. Just think how Zara feels.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Mike said of Sue: “She’s tough inside, she just had a little moment today. Hey, everyone, in this environment, completely expected.”

As they gathered in camp, Babatúndé Aléshé, Matt Hancock and Seann talked about their childhoods. Matt opened up about his dyslexia, while Babatúndé talked about his experiences being the only Black child in his class.

“I felt the same but in a different way. Not to make it too deep but when it comes to race – I remember when I went to drama school, I didn’t feel seen. I was the only Black person in my class. Everything was so British and I felt so out of place," he explained.

"Everybody was always like, ‘Why don’t you know this?’ and ‘Why don’t you know that about where you’re born?’ My world is totally different to both of yours. Totally. And so that’s why I love your story because you felt seen.

"When I have the liberty to be like, this is who I am, Tottenham born, Nigerian raised in Britain, living in Stevenage, middle class life now, that is just me. The middle class Baba started to... ‘Oh, ok pâté… alright.’”

It was now time for the Bushtucker Trial, which Jill Scott and Mike Tindall put themselves forward for.

Off they went to meet Ant and Dec, who talked them through the challenge, which would see them downing five drinks each, one of which contained blended cockroaches and blended vomit fruit. Another concoction contained blended goat’s testicle.

The duo managed to win all 10 stars, meaning everyone would get to have a meal that evening.

Later that day, the campmates got a chance to win letters from home by completing a challenge.

Having won all 10 letters, the contestants took it in turns to read each other’s letters, which saw many of them getting very emotional.

Also in last night's episode, Ant and Dec revealed that the public had been voting and the two contestants in the bottom two would be at risk of going home.

As they received the fewest votes, either Babatúndé and Scarlette Douglas would be leaving.

It was then confirmed that Scarlette would be the second campmate to leave the 2022 season, following behind Charlene White, who was voted out on Friday (18th November).

