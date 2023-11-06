This will be the first time since 2004 that two seasons of the hit reality show have aired in one year, after the pre-recorded all-stars series, I'm a Celebrity... South Africa, took place in April and May.

That season was won Myleene Klass, who said after her win: "Honestly, to my campmates, you guys, thank you so much. Lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place - but it did. It's been every bit as magical."

The line-up for this year's regular season has yet to be announced, but we do know some celebrities who are rumoured to be heading into the jungle.

Read more:

In October, former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he was giving "very, very serious consideration" to an offer to appear on the series, so as to "connect" with a younger audience.

Meanwhile, Danielle Harold has also been rumoured to be in talks about appearing on the show, after she left EastEnders earlier this year, following her character Lola's brain tumour storyline.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The first trailer for the new season was released in October, with hosts Ant & Dec seen opening the "jungle retreat" and inviting participants to "surrender yourself to the ultimate jungle experience", all while they set up the uncomfortable beds and the revolting Bushtucker Trials.

I'm a Celebrity... will air on ITV1 from Sunday 19th November 2023. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.