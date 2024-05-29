In the video, which has since been deleted, Harriett can be seen diffusing a situation after the person filming confronted a man – whose face is covered – about his alleged behaviour.

Love Island had no comment when approached by RadioTimes.com. However, in a new interview, Harriett has had her say on what happened.

Harriett Blackmore for Love Island 2024. ITV/Love Island

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Harriett noted she hasn't seen the video since it went viral as she doesn't have access to her phone, but added there isn't "anything to say".

More like this

"If you guys have seen it you can obviously see all I'm trying to do is diffuse the situation," she explained.

"It was actually one of my really good friends who is in the public eye, he's a football player. And these fans and, like, people were sort of antagonising him."

Harriett explained that she and her friends were "just trying to enjoy our night" and she didn't think it was "fair" someone was recording and "putting cameras in his face".

She concluded: "There is nothing really to say about that. I was just trying to mediate the situation [and] get them away from him."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Harriett will be entering the villa on Monday 3rd June as a new season of Love Island kicks off on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX in an epic multi-channel crossover.

As for why she has decided to take part, the 24-year-old added that she is recently single and Love Island "is always something" she has been open to and considered doing.

"That door closed and then this one opened," she said. "And that's why I'm here."

Harriett joins the cast of 11 other singles who are all looking for love.

Read more on Love Island 2024 contestants:

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.