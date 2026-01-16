Amazon has announced Fallout Shelter, an unscripted reality competition series from the team behind The Traitors, based on the iconic vaults from Fallout operated by the huge Vault-Tec Corporation, which ran experiments on unwitting dwellers.

It’s a natural fit, as the kind of “experiments” that Vault-Tec ran are perfect fodder for reality TV. Some examples from the games are Vault 11, in which Vault-Tec stipulated that every year, a dweller had to be sacrificed or the Vault would cease to function, which was, of course, a lie and Vault 21, whose entire society was based on gambling.

Fallout Shelter won’t be putting anyone in any real danger, but what The Traitors, produced by Studio Lambert, has shown us is that millions of us around the world love to witness well-intentioned people become unscrupulous and betray themselves and those around them. Perhaps Vault-Tec shenanigans aren’t quite the far-fetched satire we always thought them to be…

As for the Amazon Prime-helmed show itself, it will be set inside a recreation of a Vault, and will feature “a series of escalating challenges, strategic dilemmas, and moral crossroads”, and those chosen to participate must “prove their ingenuity, teamwork, and resilience as they compete for safety, power, and ultimately a huge cash prize".

So far, so Fallout.

Fallout Shelter will be co-produced by Kilter Films (Westworld, Fallout) and in association with Bethesda Game Studios, who have been the Fallout IP holders since Fallout 3, after acquiring the rights from Interplay Entertainment in 2007.

If you reckon you stand a chance, be it through teamwork or less savoury ways of survival, then you can sign up on the Fallout Shelter casting website

With Fallout season 2 in full-swing, you can do your homework by seeing how Lucy, with her "eroding" moral compass, adapts to the challenges of the wasteland, or alternatively, dip into the Fallout games, which offer up many hundreds of hours of dark humour and fun.

If anyone asks why you’re sinking so much time into video games, you can just tell them it’s for the opportunity to win the said huge cash prize.

