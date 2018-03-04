Dancing on Ice reveals 2018 professional skater line-up
The celebrities will be joined by a top notch crew of pro skaters – find out all about them here
Dancing on Ice just wouldn't be possible without a team of incredible professional skaters.
The revamped series returned in January with some new and very familiar faces to the pro skater line-up. Brianne Delcourt, Sylvain Longchambon, Matt Evers, Mark Hanretty and Dan Whiston - who all took part in the original series - have all returned to the ice for the new series.
Meanwhile two of the pro skaters who had originally been confirmed to star in the show - Meg Marschall and Lloyd Jones - subsequently withdrew from the series and were replaced with Alex Murphy and Mark Hanretty.
Check out the full line-up below and find out everything you need to know about the new Dancing on Ice series on ITV here.
Melody Le Moal
Age: 30 | From: France
Skating with: Lemar
Brandee Malto
Age: 37 | From: USA
Skating with: Antony Cotton
Ale Izuierdo
Age: 28 | From: Mexico
Skating with: Max Evans
Alex Murphy
Age: 29 | From: America
Skating with: Kem Cetinay
Brianne Delcourt
Age: 36 | From: Canada
Skating with: Alex Beresford
Vanessa Bauer
Age: 21 | From: Germany
Skating with: Jake Quickenden
Sylvain Longchambon
Age: 37 | From: France
Skating with: Stephanie Waring
Hamish Gaman
Age: 34 | From: England
Skating with: Perri Shakes-Drayton
Matt Evers
Age: 41 From: USA
Skating with: Candice Brown
Mark Hanretty
Age: 32 | From: Scotland
Skating with: Donna Air
Dan Whiston
Age: 41 | From: England
Skating with: Cheryl Baker
Matej Silecky
Age: 23 | From: USA
Skating with: Brooke Vincent
Dancing on Ice airs Sundays at 6pm on ITV.