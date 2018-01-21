"The first day was pretty tough. I thought I'd be better than I was. I fell over once. It's very technical; it's the way you hold yourself, the positioning of your feet. Balancing is the hardest thing to do. I thought 'well I can do yoga, I can obviously skate on ice...' no Steph you can't!"

Dancing on Ice is returning to ITV early after a three-year hiatus: the show was last on the air in 2014. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be hosting after fronting DOI for six years between 2006 and 2011.

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January