"It is an opportunity and I was told in the past I’d never be able to run again and that was not nice to be told..." said Perri, who has struggled with a knee injury in the past. "Now the fact my body feels good, I’ve been given a challenge, an opportunity, I’m going to go give it my best shot."

She also got a head start on some intimidation tactics, directing a jab at fellow contestant Kem Cetinay: "I came across Kem from Love Island and we saw each other at the ice rink. He saw my skills, I saw his skills... I’m better than him."

The British athlete, who recently bagged a silver medal in the 4 x 400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in London, has come back from an 11-month stint on the sidelines thanks to her injury.

Check out the full line-up for Dancing on Ice 2018 here.

Dancing on Ice is returning to ITV early after a three-year hiatus: the show was last on the air in 2014. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be hosting after fronting DOI for six years between 2006 and 2011.

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January