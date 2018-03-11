If the celebrity ice-dancing contest's comeback has got you on the look out for more ice-skating magic, the live tour is definitely set to deliver, with celebrities and professionals gliding effortlessly around the rink, and putting any of our own ice-skating efforts this winter to shame.

It's not just the Ice Panel Judges who will have their say - the audience are able to vote for their favourite couple on their phones, and the winning couple will perform their grand finale at the end of the show.

The Dancing On Ice Tour will visit the following venues. Click on the links for tickets and further details:

23-25 March - London The SSE Arena, Wembley

27-29 March - Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

30 March-1 April - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

3-4 April - Manchester Arena

6-8 April - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

10-12 April - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

13-15 April - Birmingham Arena Birmingham

