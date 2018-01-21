Twitter: @JakeQuickenden

Instagram: jakequickenden14

Best known for: appearing on The X Factor (twice) and I'm a Celebrity

More like this

Bio: Reality king Jake kick-started his career as a contestant on The X Factor in 2012 and two years later he was back to try again, this time making it through to the live stages. In the blink of an eye, he was in the Australian jungle on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! where he was runner-up.

The multi-talented Jake has even had something of a career as a footballer, having played for the big four of Scunthorpe, Frickley Athletic, Bottesford Town and Ossett Town.

Despite his athletic background, Jake has admitted to being "terrified" about Dancing On Ice and his first foray onto the rink provided a shock revelation: "Ice is cold!"

He's remaining upbeat though: "I just feel so lucky that I’ve been asked to do it. I’m so buzzing, I can’t even explain. It’s my mums favourite!... I’ve been wearing Danielle’s tights to get used to [the lycra]!”

In case you were wondering, Danielle is Danielle Fogarty, Jake's fiancé and the daughter of Superbike champion Carl "Foggy" Fogarty, the man who beat him to the I'm a Celebrity crown.

Advertisement

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January