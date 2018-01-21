More recently, the 38-year-old Geordie socialite has dated James Middleton, brother to Pippa and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, no less.

Speaking after her being unveiled, Donna said: "It is absolutely terrifying. It's exciting though, it's looking like it's going to be a great series...

"It's really difficult. Apparently my posture's terrible so I've got to work on that. I need to build more core strength. My daughter's like 'oh no, mum you're going to be so embarrassing'."

Dancing on Ice is returning to ITV early after a three-year hiatus: the show was last on the air in 2014. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be hosting after fronting DOI for six years between 2006 and 2011.

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January