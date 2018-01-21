“I've been trying to lose a few pounds to get in them leotards. I started my ice training on Saturday. If I get injured at least I'll look sparkly on the way to the hospital!"

Dancing on Ice is returning to ITV early next year after a three year hiatus: the show was last on the air in 2014.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to host the show after fronting it for six years between 2006 and 2011.

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January