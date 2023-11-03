She chooses Chanelle, Jenkin, Tom, Trish, Dylan and Noky, leaving Olivia and Paul particularly disgruntled as they look on at the party from the upstairs area. Paul starts throwing balls of cling film down at the party, saying: "Your little d**khead party, I’m sick of it."

Paul then comes downstairs into the party and suggests pouring the cocktails down the drain, but ends up arguing with Jenkin who calls him a "f**king child".

Paul notices Noky watching the drama, and calls her "strange" for "staring" at him and not saying anything, which Noky then relays back to Trish.

Read more:

Trish calls Paul a bully, and he asks: "Why am I a bully?” – to which she replies: "You know why you’re a bully, don’t act stupid.”

Paul tells Trish to calm her voice down and asks whether she is talking about Noky. She responds: "So you know? So you know who you’ve been bullying? You are a bully."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, this isn't the first time that there has been drama in the 2023 season thus far - and, according to evicted housemate Zak, there may be an ulterior motive behind a lot of this.

He told RadioTimes.com: "A lot of time people will do anything to act up to get attention to get airtime. I was just being myself and being genuine as much as possible, [but] a lot of people would do this and do that."

Big Brother will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Friday 3rd November at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.