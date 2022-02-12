The adorable Panda wowed with a rendition of Taylor Swift's Blank Space, while Mushroom gave us Léo Delibes's Flower Duet and Robobunny performed Leona Lewis's Run before being revealed to be West Life's Mark Feehily.

The final of The Masked Singer's third series aired tonight on ITV, with the final three contestants battling out one last time in their respective disguises.

This year's celebrity contestants and the stellar judging panel have kept us entertained over the last eight weeks, but when is The Masked Singer returning to our screens?

Read on for everything we know so far about The Masked Singer season four.

Is The Masked Singer returning for season 4?

ITV has not officially confirmed whether The Masked Singer will be returning for a fourth series, but we would be surprised if it didn't.

The first two series of the British remake were hugely popular, with the second series raking in an average of seven million viewers each episode.

Meanwhile, The Mirror reported earlier today that the show had been renewed for a fourth series, with a source telling the publication: "It's done incredibly well for them and they had no hesitations in saying yes to bringing it back next year."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who are The Masked Singer judges?

We don't know whether all the current judges will be back for season four, however we're most likely to see the return of Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan to the judging panel.

As for Ken Jeong, who was a judge on the first series, it doesn't look like the comedian will be reprising his judging duties anytime soon, with Joel Dommett telling RadioTimes.com in September last year: "No, I don't think [Ken will be back]. He wasn't there for the second series either."

Who won The Masked Singer season 3?

The Masked Singer season three winner was revealed as Natalie Imbruglia, who appeared on the show as Panda.

She came in first place after performing One Direction's Story of My Life, while Charlotte Church placed second as Mushroom and Westlife's Mark Feehily came in third as Robobunny.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer will return to ITV next year. See what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.