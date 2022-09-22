Helen Skelton reveals why she's doing Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Skelton said that she wanted to do the BBC One show because of how fun it is.

Countryfile's Helen Skelton was the final contestant to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - and while plenty of her colleagues have previously competed on the show, the broadcaster has revealed why she finally decided to sign up.

Helen Skelton. BBC

"It's fun and it's positive and it's shiny and it's feel good. My mum is excited, my dad is excited, even my brother – and I love him when I say this – he's like the most serious man in the world, even he's excited. So that's why I'm doing it because it'll be fun."

She added: "I think any parent goes to work because you've got to work and if you get to do a job that your kids like, lucky winner winner."

The TV presenter, who is best known for embarking on various challenges whilst hosting Blue Peter, also said that rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing has been a very different experience to the expeditions she previously undertook.

"Normally I'm on my own, or like in our world, you're often on your own. Not in a lonely way, but just the nature of your work," she said. "Whereas this, it's nice to be in and around people that are in the same [boat] – well, we've crossed paths over the years, but we've never hung out."

"And it's nice to be sharing something in a team. It's like that team mentality. So I think that's the main difference for me."

Joining Skelton on the dance floor this year will be the likes of James Bye, Molly Rainford, Will Mellor, Kym Marsh and Kaye Adams, amongst other stars.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One on Friday 23rd September. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

