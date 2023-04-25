Hosted by AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett, The National Lottery's Big Eurovision Welcome – which takes place on Sunday 7th May – will see a star-studded line-up perform at a 90-minute outdoor concert in Liverpool, including Austria's Conchita Wurst and Ukraine's Jamala.

Eurovision has announced the first acts to perform at The Big Eurovision Welcome concert, with Frankie Goes To Hollywood reuniting for the first time in 10 years.

Among those taking to the stage are Frankie Goes To Hollywood, the band which formed in Liverpool in 1980 and found success with singles like Relax, Two Tribes, and The Power of Love.

Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu host The National Lottery's Big Eurovision Welcome. Getty

Made up of Holly Johnson, Paul Rutherford, Mark O'Toole, Brian Nash and Peter Gill, the band won a BRIT Award in 1985 before breaking up two years later. They reformed without Johnson and Nash in 2013 to perform at a Prince's Trust charity concert.

Performing at the concert will also be The Lightning Seeds, Atomic Kitten, and The Real Thing, all bands that are representing Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas, The Royle Famile's Ricky Tomlinson and Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne are set to make a cameo on the night.

Read more:

Over 9,000 tickets for The National Lottery's Big Eurovision Welcome will be released today (Tuesday 25th April) at midday BST, with fans able to buy them for free (with a £2 service fee) on the event's website.

On joining AJ Odudu in hosting the concert, The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett said that he's "absolutely thrilled" to take on the gig.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I’m a big Eurovision fan and getting to host this huge event in the heart of Liverpool will be so exciting," he said. "We’re going to put on an incredible show with amazing performances from Liverpool’s finest and more. Be sure to grab the last few tickets. We can’t wait to celebrate this historic event with all of you."

The Eurovision Song Contest officially kicks off on Tuesday 9th May with Mae Muller representing the UK – although out of the 37 acts competing, the bookies' odds are currently favouring Sweden.

The National Lottery's Big Eurovision Welcome takes place on Sunday 7th May. The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on 9th May 2023.

Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now. You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.