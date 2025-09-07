Committing said robberies is Pelphrey's Robbie, a garbage collector and family man struggling to raise his children after his wife and their mother walked out on them.

What follows is a cat-and-mouse game between Tom and Robbie, as the action escalates and Robbie gets in way over his head.

The series also stars the likes of Fabien Frankel and Martha Plimpton, but who else is in the cast and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Task.

Task cast: Who stars in the HBO crime drama?

Below is the main line-up for Task. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis

Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergast

Emilia Jones as Maeve Prendergast

Thuso Mbedu as Aleah

Raúl Castillo as Cliff

Jamie McShane as Perry

Sam Keeley as Jayson

Fabien Frankel as Anthony

Alison Oliver as Lizzie

Silvia Dionicio as Emily

Owen Teague as Peaches

Dominic Colón as Deric

Margarita Levieva as Eryn

Raphael Sbarge as Chief Dorsey

Mickey Sumner as Shelley Driscoll

Brian Goodman as Vincent Hawkes

Elvis Nolasco as Freddy Frias

Colin Bates as Shane McReynolds

Isaach De Bankolé as Daniel Georges

Phoebe Fox as Sara

Coral Peña as Meg Coyle

Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty

Mireille Enos as Susan Brandis

Mark Ruffalo plays Tom Brandis

Mark Ruffalo in Task. HBO

Who is Tom Brandis? Tom is an FBI agent and former priest who has three children – one biological daughter and two adopted children. He is still reeling from the death of his wife.

What else has Mark Ruffalo been in? Ruffalo is best-known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the MCU, while he has also had roles in films including You Can Count on Me, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 13 Going on 30, Collateral, Zodiac, The Kids are All Right, Shutter Island, Now You See Me, Begin Again, Foxcatcher, Spotlight, Poor Things and Mickey 17.

Tom Pelphrey plays Robbie Prendergast

Tom Pelphrey in Task. HBO

Who is Robbie Prendergast? Robbie is a garbage collector living with his two young children and his niece, Maeve, after his wife left them. He has been carrying out violent robberies, and therefore comes on to the radar of the FBI.

What else has Tom Pelphrey been in? Pelphrey has had roles in series including The Guiding Light, Banshee, Iron Fist, Ozark, Love & Death, A Man in Full and Outer Range, as well as films such as Mank and She Said.

Emilia Jones plays Maeve Prendergast

Emilia Jones in Task. HBO

Who is Maeve Prendergast? Maeve is Robbie's niece, who has been helping him raise his young children since her father died and their mother left.

What else has Emilia Jones been in? Jones has had roles in films including One Day, What We Did on Our Holiday, High Rise, Coda, Cat Person and Winner, as well as series such as Doctor Who, Utopia, Wolf Hall and Locke & Key.

Thuso Mbedu plays Aleah

Thuso Mbedu in Task. HBO

Who is Aleah? Aleah is a member of Tom's taskforce looking into the robberies.

What else has Thuso Mbedu been in? Mbedu has had roles in series including The Underground Railroad and Castlevania: Nocturne, as well as films such as The Woman King and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Fabien Frankel plays Anthony

Fabien Frankel and Alison Oliver in Task. HBO

Who is Anthony? Anthony is a member of Tom's taskforce looking into the robberies.

What else has Fabien Frankel been in? Frankel has had roles in series such as The Serpent and House of the Dragon.

Alison Oliver plays Lizzie

Alison Oliver and Thuso Mbedu in Task. HBO

Who is Lizzie? Lizzie is a member of Tom's taskforce looking into the robberies.

What else has Alison Oliver been in? Oliver has had roles in series including Conversations with Friends and Best Interests, as well as films such as Saltburn and The Order.

Raúl Castillo plays Cliff

Raúl Castillo in Task. HBO

Who is Cliff? Cliff is Robbie's co-worker who also takes part in the robberies.

What else has Raúl Castillo been in? Castillo has had roles in series including Atypical and Class of '09, as well as films such as Knives Out, Wrath of Man, Army of the Dead, Cassandro and Smile 2.

Silvia Dionicio plays Emily

Silvia Dionicio in Task. HBO

Who is Emily? Emily is Tom's adopted daughter.

What else has Silvia Dionicio been in? Dionicio has had roles in series including New Amsterdam, Chicago PD and FBI: Most Wanted.

Martha Plimpton plays Kathleen McGinty

Martha Plimpton in Task. HBO

Who is Kathleen McGinty? Kathleen is the FBI bureau chief.

What else has Martha Plimpton been in? Plimpton has previously starred in films including '80s classics like The Goonies and Parenthood, plus she won the Emmy for her role in The Good Wife. Recently, Plimpton has starred in series and films including Frozen II, Mass, A Town Called Malice and Prime Target.

Jamie McShane plays Perry

Jamie McShane in Task. HBO

Who is Perry? Perry is a member of the Dark Hearts motorcycle gang.

What else has Jamie McShane been in? McShane has had roles in series including 24, Sons of Anarchy, Breaking Bad, Bloodline, Bosch, Star Trek: Picard, SEAL Team, The Lincoln Lawyer, 1923 and Wednesday, as well as films such as Thor, Argo and Gone Girl.

Sam Keeley plays Jayson

Sam Keeley in Task. HBO

Who is Jayson? Jayson is a member of the Dark Hearts motorcycle gang

What else has Sam Keeley been in? Keeley has had roles in series including Dublin Murders, The English Game, Kin and The Dry, as well as films such as Burnt, In the Heart of the Sea and William Tell.

Owen Teague plays Peaches

Owen Teague in Task. HBO

Who is Peaches? Peaches is Robbie and Cliff's accomplice in their robberies.

What else has Owen Teague been in? Teague has had roles in films including It, The Empty Man, To Leslie, Eileen and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, as well as series such as Black Mirror, Bloodline, Mrs Fletcher and The Stand.

Isaach De Bankolé plays Daniel Georges

Isaach De Bankolé and Mark Ruffalo in Task. HBO

Who is Daniel Georges? Daniel is Tom's oldest and best friend, who went to seminary with him.

What else has Isaach De Bankolé been in? Bankolé has had roles in films such as Casino Royale, Calvary, Black Panther and The Brutalist, as well as series including 24 and Godfather of Harlem.

