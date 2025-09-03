This coincides with its HBO Max release a day earlier (Sunday 26th October) in the US.

The news was confirmed after HBO Max took to social media to share the news, posting an image of the Capitol Theatre – a location that will play a key role in the new series – with the "it" in Capitol flashing in red letters. The caption alongside the post reads: "Everyone’s dying to see IT.”

Based on King’s novel of the same name published in 1986, It: Welcome to Derry will focus on a different bunch of children taking on Pennywise the Dancing Clown 27 years before Muschietti’s films.

Bill Skarsgård will reprise his role as the iconic clown Pennywise – a part he played in both of Muschietti’s movies – while the likes of Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar and Stephen Rider will also star.

When the series was first announced back in 2023, King said: "I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!"

Muschietti, who will direct four of the show's nine episodes, and his sister Barbara Muschietti, who co-developed the series, added that it would explore "the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humour, humanity and horror".

IT: Welcome to Derry will be available from Monday 27th October (aligned with the US TX) on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

