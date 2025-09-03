IT: Welcome to Derry confirms UK release date as creepy Stephen King spin-off arrives soon
Bill Skarsgård will soon be back on our screens as the terrifying clown.
A UK release date for It: Welcome to Derry has been confirmed – and there isn’t too long to wait
The series, which is a prequel to the Andy Muschietti-directed films based on Stephen King’s It, will premiere in the UK via Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 27th October 2025.
This coincides with its HBO Max release a day earlier (Sunday 26th October) in the US.
The news was confirmed after HBO Max took to social media to share the news, posting an image of the Capitol Theatre – a location that will play a key role in the new series – with the "it" in Capitol flashing in red letters. The caption alongside the post reads: "Everyone’s dying to see IT.”
Based on King’s novel of the same name published in 1986, It: Welcome to Derry will focus on a different bunch of children taking on Pennywise the Dancing Clown 27 years before Muschietti’s films.
Bill Skarsgård will reprise his role as the iconic clown Pennywise – a part he played in both of Muschietti’s movies – while the likes of Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar and Stephen Rider will also star.
When the series was first announced back in 2023, King said: "I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!"
Muschietti, who will direct four of the show's nine episodes, and his sister Barbara Muschietti, who co-developed the series, added that it would explore "the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humour, humanity and horror".
IT: Welcome to Derry will be available from Monday 27th October (aligned with the US TX) on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.