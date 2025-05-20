But why is the show, which stars Dylan McDermott, Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes, coming to an end and why won't there be an FBI: Most Wanted season 7?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Why won't there be an FBI: Most Wanted season 7?

Dylan McDermott in FBI: Most Wanted. CBS Broadcasting Inc.

FBI: Most Wanted was cancelled alongside FBI: International, with both shows scoring lower ratings than a number of other shows on CBS – even if they were still solid viewing figures for network TV.

It seems that they were both cancelled in part to make way for a new show in the franchise called CIA, which is set to star Tom Ellis.

Since the show wrapped filming, the cast and crew have been sharing their tributes, with showrunner David Hudgins posting a photo of the whole team behind the scenes, thanking them and calling them "amazing".

Meanwhile, Ray Cannon star Edwin Hodge posted behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, alongside the caption: "All good things must come to an end. I’m filled with so much abundance and appreciation for this prodigious cast and crew. Thanks to the cast for simply being their authentic selves.

"My days were filled with laughter every time I went to work. The crew showed everyday to add their magic to make the show a hit as well.

"All teams stayed on deck and I couldn’t be happier with the work environment and ultimately my experience on the show! I’ll hit you with some new gigs this year."

Nina Chase star Shantel VanSanten added in her own post that she was "gonna miss these cherry blossoms", referring to the cast, saying that they "made my days better and brighter".

Previous seasons of FBI: Most Wanted are available to watch on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK.

