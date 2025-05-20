However, what news do we currently have about the original series, and will the team be back to take on more cases in an eighth season?

Read on for everything you need to know about FBI season 8.

Will there be an FBI season 8?

FBI. CBS Broadcasting Inc

There will! FBI was given a huge three-series order back in April 2024, meaning the show will run right through until at least the ninth season, which is likely to end in 2027.

When the order came through, spin-off series FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International were also renewed for one season each. These shows have both subsequently been cancelled, although another spin-off, FBI: CIA, is in development.

FBI. CBS/Sky

We don't yet know exactly when FBI season 8 will air on CBS in the US, but we are expecting it to be sometime in autumn 2025.

Most seasons of the show have started airing in the autumn, around September, October or November, with season 6 being a notable outlier. That season was impacted by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, but the show has since switched back to its usual release pattern.

Meanwhile, it's harder to tell when the new season will arrive in the UK, as season 7 hasn't even aired there yet. Once we've got a UK release date for season 8 on Sky Witness and NOW, likely to be some time in 2026, we will make sure to update this page.

Who could return to star in FBI season 8?

FBI. CBS Broadcasting Inc.

We don't yet know exactly who will be returning for FBI season 8, but we are expecting most of the central cast, including Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki, to be back.

Other stars we're not expecting back are Tiffany Wallace actor Katherine Renee Kane, who left the series after the season 7 premiere, or Sydney "Syd" Ortiz star Lisette Olivera, who was added to the cast of season 7 as a series regular, but was written out after just five episodes.

Here's a list of the cast members we are expecting back for season 7:

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille

Is there a FBI season 8 trailer?

There isn't a trailer for FBI season 8 just yet, but we will make sure to add one in once it becomes available. In the meantime you can watch the trailer for the season 7 finale here.

FBI airs on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK, and seasons 1-6 are available to stream on NOW.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.