It also includes several original new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with even Mads Mikkelsen getting the chance to sing his own musical number – something which he confessed to RadioTimes.com that he had been rather nervous about.

With the film having now been available to watch in cinemas for a few weeks, you might be wondering when you'll be able to check it out from the comfort of your own home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Mufasa: The Lion King.

How to watch Mufasa: The Lion King - is it streaming?

Although the film will eventually be made available on Disney Plus – as is the case for all the studio's theatrical releases – for the time being the only way you can catch it is by taking a trip to the pictures.

The film was only released in cinemas just before Christmas, on Friday 20th December, so it's still relatively early into its run, and it will therefore probably be a few weeks before it's made available for streaming.

That's especially the case when we consider the film's box office performance, with it now having sat top of the UK box office for three weeks on the spin and having banked almost half a million dollars worldwide – although it admittedly still has a ways to go to get anywhere near the mammoth total of $1.6billion made by the earlier film.

When will Mufasa: The Lion King arrive on Disney Plus?

Mufasa: The Lion King.

At the moment, it remains to be seen exactly when Mufasa will have its Disney Plus debut – but if we look back at Disney's most recent major releases, we can work out a rough estimate.

Fellow blockbusters Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 – which were both major box office successes – each had 100-day theatrical exclusive windows, something which we can expect to also be the case with this film.

With that in mind, we're looking at a late March release at the earliest, although given Disney Plus normally opts to release major films on the platforms on Wednesdays, perhaps Wednesday 2nd April is the best guess for now.

We'll keep this page updated as and when we hear any more concrete news.

If that seems like a long wait, you can at least watch a special five-minute documentary that takes viewers behind the scenes of the film, featuring insight from Jenkins and Miranda and some BTS footage.

And, of course, there's lots of other Lion King material on the platform, including the previous 2019 version, the classic 1994 original and its 1998 sequel The Lion King 2.

When will Mufasa: The Lion King be available for digital download?

Before the film arrives on Disney Plus, it will be available to digitally purchase from a range of premium on demand platforms including Prime Video and Apple TV and Google Play.

It's still not clear exactly when that will be, but typically Disney waits around two months from release – so we're most likely looking at some time in late February.

Mufasa: The Lion King trailer

If you've not seen the film yet and can't decide whether to wait for the streaming release or pay a visit to your local cinema, you can get a better idea of what to expect from the film by viewing the below trailer.

Mufasa: The Lion King is now showing in UK cinemas.

