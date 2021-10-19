Squid Game creator tells fans to watch the series with subtitles, not dubbed

If you’re still getting round to watching Squid Game – or if you’re planning a second (or 22nd) viewing – you might be wondering whether to choose the dubbed option or subtitles.

Well, if you want the advice of the man behind Netflix’s biggest series launch ever, writer Hwang Dong-hyuk is adamant that subtitles are the best way to enjoy the survival drama. Unless you’re going to learn Korean of course.

Speaking on US breakfast show, Good Morning America, he pleaded with viewers to do the right thing.

“Please watch the subtitled one,” he answered, when questioned about the correct way to enjoy the series. “If you don’t see the acting, the performance from the real actor, then you are not seeing anything. You are missing the most of the Squid Game fun.”

There you have it! But if you choose to rebel (a dangerous thing to do in Squid Game land), and you’re impressed with the work of the dubbing artists, you can read more about them here.

Despite the huge success of Squid Game, which has taken the world by storm, Hwang Dong-hyuk has admitted he didn’t necessarily plan for a second season, but has a few ideas should he get the green light. The show is yet to be officially renewed by Netflix, although a recommission would be the least surprising announcement in telly history!

The gripping series has come out at just the right time to influence Halloween 2021, and you can read where to get Squid Game costumes, tracksuits and masks if you want to impress your mates.

Squid Game is available to view on Netflix.