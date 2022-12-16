Expecting to be eased into his time at the agency, young Owen Hendricks (Centineo) soon learns that there are no true desk jobs in his new line of work.

Noah Centineo fans have been on the edge of their seats as the actor graduates from romcoms to full-scale action in The Recruit, where he plays a CIA graduate lawyer who unexpectedly finds himself on the frontlines.

It's a trial by fire as he grapples with a troublesome asset gone rogue, while also dodging the usual pitfalls of starting a new job and navigating life in your formative 20s.

The Netflix show is the latest from Alexi Hawley, known for his previous work on hit crime dramas Castle and The Rookie, with fans hoping that The Recruit will have similarly long legs.

Here's what we know so far about a possible The Recruit season 2.

Will there be The Recruit season 2?

Fivel Stewart as Hannah and Noah Centineo as Owen in The Recruit. Netflix

Netflix is yet to announce whether The Recruit has been cancelled or renewed for season 2, but the streamer will be monitoring viewership closely over the next month or so as it weighs up the decision.

Based on Hawley's previous work, it seems likely that The Recruit is intended to run for multiple seasons (as opposed to being a limited series) and there is certainly potential to take the premise further.

We'll update this page as soon as there's new information on the future of The Recruit.

Who could return for a possible The Recruit season 2?

If The Recruit were to return for season 2, it's likely that Noah Centineo would once again be heading up the cast, having become something of a Netflix talent since his breakout role in the To All The Boys trilogy.

He could once again be backed up by co-stars Aarti Mann (Never Have I Ever), Colton Dunn (Superstore) and Fivel Stewart (Atypical), helping to give the show its comedic edge.

Meanwhile, The Recruit cast also counted Daredevil star Vondie Curtis-Hall along with Kaylah Zander (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black) and Laura Haddock (White Lines) among its top names in season 1.

What could happen if The Recruit returns?

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in The Recruit. Netflix

If The Recruit were to return for season 2, it's likely that Owen Hendricks would be thrown into another high-stakes mission, although this time he could be somewhat more prepared for the experience.

While by no means up there with the agency's most highly-skilled operatives, the character certainly went on a journey in season 1 and picked up some survival instincts which could prove crucial next time he's in the line of fire.

There are also some unresolved plot threads from the initial run of episodes that fans will want to see progressed or tied up altogether, so expect those to be incorporated into the narrative should there be another season.

Is there a trailer for The Recruit season 2?

Unfortunately not. After all, we're still waiting to hear whether The Recruit has been given the green light or scrapped like so many other Netflix originals.

We'll update this page if and when any new footage drops.

The Recruit is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

