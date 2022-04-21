No longer is Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) simply trapped reliving the same day over and over, but rather she finds herself quite literally in the shoes of her mother and grandmother via a generation-hopping subway train.

The second season of Russian Doll has most likely been a complete surprise to fans, taking the show's time travel conceit to even greater levels of complexity.

It's a visceral journey that uncovers fresh revelations about her family's past and ultimately leads her to find inner peace, but a moment in the season 2 finale suggests that her journey doesn't end here.

If you're wondering whether Russian Doll will be back for season 3 on Netflix, read on to find out everything we know so far.

Will there be a Russian Doll season 3?

Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll season 2 Netflix

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Russian Doll is renewed for season 3 or cancelled, but the team behind the show has previously expressed an interest in making a trilogy of stories.

Co-creator Leslye Headland told RadioTimes.com back in February 2019: "We initially pitched it as three seasons. We came in with it as like, 'Here’s the idea for season 1, here’s the idea for season 2, here’s the idea for season 3'. So, I could definitely see us going back to one of those ideas."

That said, it was a long time before wheels started moving on a second season of Russian Doll, with the renewal announcement taking an unusual six months, while production was later delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ultimately, it took more than three years for Russian Doll season 2 to land on Netflix, but presumably, if the show were to go again, the streamer would aim for a shorter gap between episodes.

Who could be in the cast of a potential Russian Doll season 3?

Natasha Lyonne and Annie Murphy in Russian Doll season 2 Netflix

If Russian Doll were to return for a third season, it's quite likely that Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett would once again lead the cast as time travellers Nadia Vulvokov and Alan Zaveri.

We could also see a return for Nadia's close friends Maxine and Lizzy, played by Greta Lee and Rebecca Henderson respectively, while Chloë Sevigny might also feature if the story continues to focus on Nadia's family past.

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that Elizabeth Ashley would reprise her role as Nadia's beloved guardian Ruth Brenner, as the character was emotionally killed off in the season 2 finale.

That said, time travel opens the door to endless possibilities, so there's always an outside chance of a brief cameo from Ashley or Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy, who played a younger version of Ruth in season 2.

We would almost certainly see more from Brendan Sexton III as mysterious homeless man Horse, who has played a major role in Nadia's existential adventures to date.

What could happen if Russian Doll returns?

Charlie Barnett in Russian Doll season 2 Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

There have been no details released about potential storylines for a third season of Russian Doll, but as avid watchers of the show, we can speculate on what a trilogy-closing chapter might look like.

Most notably, we expect that it would finally offer some answers as to who Horse is; the eccentric homeless man who has crossed paths with Nadia on several occasions during her past experiences traversing timelines.

The season 2 finale implied that he might even be involved in causing them somehow, but the exact nature of his role remains uncertain for the time being (check out more of our Horse theories).

Meanwhile, after a catastrophic break-up in season 1 and a lost love in season 2, it might be nice to see Alan finally find a romantic partner in a potential third outing, particularly if it is intended as the final chapter.

Is there a Russian Doll season 3 trailer?

Of course not! The show is yet to be officially renewed for another season, so unless you find a subway train to the future, you won't be seeing a trailer for the third season anytime in the immediate future.

Russian Doll seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix.

