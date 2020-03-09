Here's everything you need to know about the actors in series five and who they're playing...

Episode 6: The Stakeout

Steve Pemberton plays PC Thompson

Who is PC Thompson? Thompson is a veteran police constable who has been on the job for the last 20 years. He recently lost his partner in a brutal attack, something which is still weighing heavily on his mind.

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Shearsmith and the duo frequently appear in episodes together. Outside of collaborations with his writing partner, Pemberton has also starred in Sky Atlantic's Camping, ITV's Benidorm and the first series of Happy Valley.

Reece Shearsmith plays Special PC Varney

Who is Special PC Varney? Varney is a rookie officer and Thompson's new partner.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? Shearsmith is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Steve Pemberton, his writing partner on The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. He has appeared in Good Omens, Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge and Edgar Wright's The World's End.

Rebecca Callard plays Controller

What else has Rebecca Callard been in? Callard has had roles on a number of shows including BBC One's Ordinary Lies and ITV's Fearless, as well as Mackenzie Crook's acclaimed comedy Detectorists.

This year, she will appear in Belgravia, the new series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Episode 5: Thinking Out Loud

Phil Davis plays Bill

Who is Bill? Bill is a 65-year-old widow looking to find a new partner after many years single, so he signs up for an online dating profile.

What else has Phil Davis been in? Davis has recently appeared as Mickey Joy in BBC One's Silk, Jud Paynter in historical drama Poldark and DS Ray Miles in ITV's Whitechapel (opposite Inside No 9 co-creator Steve Pemberton). He was nominated for a BAFTA in 2005 for his performance in Vera Drake.

Maxine Peake plays Nadia

Who is Nadia? Nadia is a woman from a working class upbringing who never knew her mother.

What else has Maxine Peake been in? Peake recently gave a critically acclaimed performance in the 2017 independent film Funny Cow, charting the troubled life of a stand-up comedian in the 1970s.

She has also had starring roles on several TV shows, including Victoria Wood sitcom Dinnerladies, Channel 4's black comedy Shameless, BBC One's hard-hitting drama Three Girls and Black Mirror's robot dog episode Metalhead.

Steve Pemberton plays Galen

Who is Galen? Galen is a psychotic serial killer from Louisiana.

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Shearsmith and the duo frequently appear in episodes together. Outside of collaborations with his writing partner, Pemberton has also starred in Sky Atlantic's Camping, ITV's Benidorm and the first series of Happy Valley.

Ioanna Kimbrook plays Angel

Who is Angel? Angel is an internet vlogger and social media influencer with legions of fans who she refers to as her "Angel Army."

What else has Ioanna Kimbrook been in? Kimbrook is a newcomer to the screen, but recently acted opposite Hollywood legend John Malkovich in a stage play called Bitter Wheat.

Reece Shearsmith plays Aidan

Who is Aidan? Aidan is a terminally ill man who is expected to pass away just before the birth of his first daughter.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? Shearsmith is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Steve Pemberton, his writing partner on The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. He has appeared in Good Omens, Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge and Edgar Wright's The World's End.

Sandra Gayer plays Diana

Who is Diana? Diana is a choir singer who takes bookings for events and special occasions.

What else has Sandra Gayer been in? Gayer is a soprano singer who also works as a voiceover and audio book recording artist. She is blind and has her own show on the Royal National Institute of Blind People's radio station.

Sara Kestelman plays Therapist

What else has Sara Kestelman been in? Kestelman played the role of Frances Grey in 1986's historical drama Lady Jane, opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

She also voiced the character of Kreia in the popular 2004 video game Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.

Kestelman has acted in numerous theatre productions, winning an Olivier award in 1994 for her performance in a London revival of Cabaret.

Episode 4: Misdirection

Reece Shearsmith plays Neville Griffin

Who is Neville Griffin? Neville is a passionate up and coming magician, looking for that one amazing trick that will catapult him to stardom.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? Shearsmith is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Steve Pemberton, his writing partner on The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. He has appeared in Good Omens, Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge and Edgar Wright's The World's End.

Steve Pemberton plays Willy Wando

Who is Willy Wando? Willy is an older magician with humble ambitions, who has recently invented a stunning new trick billed as a "chair raising experience."

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Shearsmith and the duo frequently appear in episodes together. Outside of collaborations with his writing partner, Pemberton has also starred in Sky Atlantic's Camping, ITV's Benidorm and the first series of Happy Valley.

Fionn Whitehead plays Gabriel

Fionn Whitehead in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Who is Gabriel? Gabriel writes for a student newspaper and has a keen interest in magic himself, particularly sleight of hand.

What else has Fionn Whitehead been in? Whitehead burst onto the scene in Christopher Nolan's acclaimed World War II film Dunkirk and followed it up with a starring role in Black Mirror's interactive feature Bandersnatch.

Jill Halfpenny plays Jennie

Who is Jennie? Jennie is Neville's wife who assists with his performances.

What else has Jill Halfpenny been in? Halfpenny is a big name in soapland, having been a series regular on both Coronation Street and EastEnders, appearing in the latter as a love interest for Albert Square icon Phil Mitchell.

More recently, she has had leading roles on Waterloo Road, Channel 4's sci-fi series Humans, Kay Mellor's In The Club and hard-hitting BBC drama Three Girls.

Tom Goodman-Hill plays Detective Inspector Hewson

Tom Goodman-Hill as Adam in Cheat

What else has Tom Goodman-Hill been in? Goodman-Hill is another Humans alumnus, appearing in all three series of the science fiction show. He also had leading roles on the ITV dramas Cheat and Mr Selfridge, as well as the iconic first episode of Black Mirror titled The National Anthem.

Episode 3: Love's Great Adventure

Debbie Rush plays Julia

Who is Julia? Julia and her husband have two kids and a grandson for whom they always try to make Christmas special. This proves quite a challenge when they have little money to spare and a number of family issues to address...

What else has Debbie Rush been in? Debbie will be best known to soap fans as Anna Windass in Coronation Street, a character she played for a decade before leaving in January 2018. She went on to appear in the Sky One comedy Brassic alongside another former Weatherfield resident, Michelle Keegan.

Steve Pemberton plays Trevor

Who is Trevor? Trevor is Julia's husband who works hard to provide for their family. He is friendly, supportive and partial to a bit of immature humour.

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Shearsmith and the duo frequently appear in episodes together. Outside of collaborations with his writing partner, Pemberton has also starred in Sky Atlantic's Camping, ITV's Benidorm and the first series of Happy Valley.

Gaby French plays Mia

Who is Mia? Mia is the daughter of Julia and Trevor, currently in school and eagerly anticipating her winter prom, although the prospect of forking out for a new dress proves to be contentious.

What else has Gaby French been in? French is an up and coming theatre actor whose screen credits include Sky One dramas Temple and A Discovery of Witches. She will appear in Michaela Coel's upcoming BBC Two series, titled January 22nd, later this year.

Reece Shearsmith plays Alex

Who is Alex? Alex is a close friend of the family who is giving Mia driving lessons.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? Shearsmith is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Steve Pemberton, his writing partner on The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. He has appeared in Good Omens, Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge and Edgar Wright's The World's End.

Bobby Schofield plays Patrick

Who is Patrick? Patrick is Julia and Trevor's troubled son who isn't always around. His mother often worries about him and hopes he will make it home for Christmas.

What else has Bobby Schofield been in? Schofield had a recurring role on the History Channel's drama series Knightfall, playing the role of Parsifal.

Olly Hudson-Croker plays Connor

Who is Connor? Connor is Patrick's son who lives with his grandparents.

What else has Olly Hudson-Croker been in? The young actor is a newcomer and this appears to be his first major on-screen role.

Episode 2: Death Be Not Proud

Jenna Coleman plays Beattie

Who is Beattie? Beattie is a young woman moving into a flat she has just bought with her longterm partner. Valued at around £250,000, the couple were able to buy it for less than half price due to its dark history as the former home of a murderer. She feels anxious about the connection...

What else has Jenna Coleman been in? After breaking out during a four-year stint on ITV soap opera Emmerdale, Coleman joined the cast of Doctor Who in 2012 as Clara Oswald, companion to the 11th and 12th doctors.

Since leaving the show, she has taken on the role of a young Queen Victoria in ITV's biographical series, which presents a romanticised version of the monarch's early years.

Kadiff Kirwan plays Sam

Who is Sam? Sam is Beattie's longterm partner who is ecstatic to have found such a bargain for their first step onto the property ladder. He often works nights, leaving Beattie in their creepy new residence alone, but is determined to make the place their own and settle down.

What else has Kadiff Kirwan been in? Kirwan played Aaron on Michaela Coel's hit E4 comedy series Chewing Gum, going on to bag roles in BBC One's Strike: Cuckoo's Calling and most recently Netflix's new drama series The Stranger.

Episode 1: The Referee's a W***er

David Morrissey plays Martin

Who is Martin? Martin is a football referee on the brink of retirement. His career in the sport has been exemplary, always keeping his decisions above board and his conduct completely professional. But his final match pits United and Rovers against each other, two teams with everything to lose and it will prove a test to his perfect record...

What else has David Morrissey been in? Morrissey has been acting since the 1980s, with a career spanning stage and screen. Recently, he has starred in Sky Atlantic's historical fantasy Britannia, played the villainous Governor on zombie drama The Walking Dead and appeared in an episode of Neil Gaiman's Good Omens.

Steve Speirs plays Mitch

Who is Mitch? Mitch is the team mascot for United, a furry animal that none of the referees can identify... an otter? Maybe a door mouse? At any rate, he's an avid fan of his team who are in reaching distance of promotion.

What else has Steve Speirs been in? Speirs played the role of Alan on Ruth Jones' Sky One comedy Stella, her successful follow-up to Gavin & Stacey. He also plays Shakespeare's friend Richard Burbage in the BBC sitcom Upstart Crow and appeared in an episode of Extras as a comically boring colleague of Andy Millman (Ricky Gervais).

Reece Shearsmith plays Brendan

Who is Brendan? Brendan is the fourth official on Martin's team, who frequently brings up the fact that he once worked in the luxury San Siro stadium in Italy, home to prolific teams AC Milan and Internazionale.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? Shearsmith is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Steve Pemberton, his writing partner on The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. He has appeared in Good Omens, Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge and Edgar Wright's The World's End.

Ralf Little plays Phil

Who is Phil? Phil is another referee working on the match between United and Rovers, but he has his sights set on something much bigger. After hearing that some Qatari spectators are in the stands today, he thinks he could be in line to referee at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

What else has Ralf Little been in? Ralf Little is perhaps best known for his roles on famous sitcoms like The Royle Family and Two Pints of Lager. More recently, he was cast as the new lead on BBC One's Death in Paradise, taking over for Ardal O'Hanlon when he leaves the show at the end of the current series. Little has also played for semi-pro football clubs in the past, making the setting of this episode quite appropriate.

Steve Pemberton plays Oggy

Who is Oggy? Oggy is also a referee on Martin's team, but takes his role less seriously than the others, showing little interest in training, warming up, or even learning the player's names.

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Shearsmith and the duo frequently appear in episodes together. Outside of collaborations with his writing partner, Pemberton has also starred in Sky Atlantic's Camping, ITV's Benidorm and the first series of Happy Valley.

Dipo Ola plays Calvin Cooke

Who is Calvin Cooke? Cooke is one of United's star players and team captain, although he's rumoured to have anger problems...

What else has Dipo Ola been in? This year, Ola will appear in the Channel 4 drama Baghdad Central and the new Alibi series We Hunt Together.

Inside No. 9 begins on BBC Two at 10pm on Monday 3rd February 2020