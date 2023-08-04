In the comic, the chapter ends with Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and boyfriend Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) heading home after a momentous school trip to Paris. The show, however, follows up on their European jaunt with a prom.

This becomes the backdrop for some key moments for the core group of friends – with a very important conversation moved right to the end of the season. It's more of a notable tweak than a departure from the source material, but its impact is noteworthy.

Leading up to that memorable scene between the lead couple, there are significant plot developments for all. Nick delivers some powerful home truths to his homophobic brother David (Jack Barton) and their neglectful father Stéphane (Thibault de Montalembert), which don't take place until much later in the Heartstopper novels.

Charlie's stunning takedown of his abusive ex Ben (Sebastian Croft) is also taken from the character's on-the-page response to Harry's (Cormac Hyde-Corrin) lacklustre apology.

Another additional twist sees Tao (William Gao) reveal a grief that's had a lasting effect on his approach to friendship; while Isaac (Tobie Donovan) ponders that he may be asexual, and Imogen (Rhea Norwood) harbours the beginnings of a crush on Sahar (Leila Khan).

Fans of Oseman's work will know that Isaac and Imogen do not feature in the comics, while Tao's thought-provoking confession also isn't part of the narrative. And Darcy's (Kizzy Edgell) struggles with her feelings and a homophobic mother aren't explored in the same way, either.

Yet, all of these delicate scenarios are well-placed in the series, ensuring that Heartstopper's second run doesn't come off as too sugary sweet, or conclude too neatly. From Isaac's relatable rant on not being deemed interesting without "romantic drama" to Darcy's heartbreaking revelation that she isn't able to be her true self at home, we're reminded that life is far from easy for so many.

All the while, these multiple story threads never feel overwhelming. As the gang abandons prom to gather at Nick's house, there's a reprieve from personal pressures in favour of laughter and fun. It's an excuse to bring the ensemble together once more, showcasing the delightful friendships that have strengthened all the more this time around.

And notably, it also sets the scene perfectly for what's coming.

When Nick is left alone with Charlie, he gently asks about his partner's bullying ordeal. Initially reluctant to talk about what he endured, Charlie is encouraged by Nick's loving words and a tender heart-to-heart ensues about his mental health, while Nick acknowledges his own emotional coming out journey.

Challenging the fairy tale genre head-on, Nick reassures Charlie: "I know you like everything to be fine and happy and perfect all the time, but you don't have to be perfect with me."

The timing of Charlie's sad admission sends a realistic and responsible message: love can't fix everything – but it can help.

As Nick and Charlie seamlessly reset the mood, we're almost treated to the first 'I love you' between the pair, with the words ultimately left unsaid as a welcome teaser for the confirmed third season.

That closing moment honours the magic that has made Heartstopper a global success. Everything is resolved comfortably enough, to the point that we're not left mulling over any catastrophic cliff-hangers. But at the same time, things aren't "perfect"; and, just like Nick tells Charlie, that's OK.

The comic places the couple's beautiful, crucial exchange much earlier in the narrative. Left to the end of the series, though, it further cements the bond between Nick and Charlie. The scene strikes just the right balance, serving the story rather than creating any unnecessary angst.

Heartstopper is as close to idyllic as a television drama can get, and yet Oseman's vision to create a lasting love story while portraying the realities of life's struggles is honoured flawlessly through that heartfelt scene.

Bold and brave, the changes made allow Heartstopper to sign off its second season with a poignant, yet hopeful finale – and the promise that perfection is overrated.

You can find help and support for the issues raised via the NHS website or MIND, or by visiting Beat.

