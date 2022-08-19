Having spent their formative years swapping places to get themselves out of trouble, the sisters have an intimate knowledge of each other's lives, which makes it all the more disturbing when one of them goes missing.

Michelle Monaghan takes on a challenging dual role in Netflix's latest thriller Echoes, in which she stars as identical twins Leni and Gina McCleary.

Gina, who had left their small rural town for the glamour of Los Angeles, returns home to discover that her wayward sibling had been involved in some dangerous business.

With a local sheriff watching her every move, Gina will have to tread carefully to untangle a complicated web of deception without ending up behind bars herself.

Read on for our full guide to the Echoes cast on Netflix.

Michelle Monaghan plays Leni / Gina McCleary

Michelle Monaghan plays Gina and Leni McCleary in Echoes. Netflix

Who are Gina and Leni McCleary? Gina and Leni are twins from the small, rural town of Mount Echo, Virginia. From a young age, they took advantage of their identical appearance by switching places to keep each other out of trouble – a deceptive practice that they continued well into adulthood. Ultimately, Gina moves to Hollywood and builds a successful writing career, while Leni remains in Mount Creek with their teenage crush and rancher, Jack. When Leni is reported missing, Gina makes a long overdue return home, but finds her sister has made enemies.

What else has Michelle Monaghan been in? Monaghan is perhaps best known for her recurring role in the Mission: Impossible franchise, playing Ethan Hunt's wife (and later ex) Julia Meade in three of the blockbuster movies. Her other film credits include Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, Source Code and Patriots Day. On the small screen, she earned acclaim for her supporting role in the first season of True Detective, and later led the cast of Netflix's short-lived thriller Messiah.

Karen Robinson plays Sheriff Louise Floss

Karen Robinson as Sheriff Floss in Echoes. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Who is Sheriff Floss? Louise Floss has been the sheriff in Mount Echo for decades and seems to know everyone in the town. She is distrustful of the McCleary twins following a dark incident in their teenage years, so takes a keen interest when one of them winds up missing.

What else has Karen Robinson been in? Robinson's breakout role came in Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek, where she played town councillor Ronnie Lee. She went on to guest roles in sci-fi dramas Star Trek: Discovery and Titans as well as US comedy A Million Little Things.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Matt Bomer plays Jack Beck

Matt Bomer as Jack Beck in Echoes. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Who is Jack Beck? Jack is a rancher from Mount Echo who has known the McCleary sisters since childhood. He married Leni and the couple had one child, Mattie. Their relationship is far from perfect, with recent tension stemming from their serious financial troubles.

What else has Matt Bomer been in? Bomer broke out in the cast of crime drama White Collar, which ran for six seasons and saw him play a conman-turned-FBI informant. Since the show wrapped up, he has bagged roles on American Horror Story, Doom Patrol and The Sinner, while Bomer is also known for the Magic Mike films, The Nice Guys, The Magnificent Seven and The Boys in the Band.

Daniel Sunjata plays Charlie Davenport

Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport in Echoes. Netflix

Who is Charlie Davenport? Charlie is Gina's husband, who works as a therapist in Los Angeles.

What else has Daniel Sunjata been in? Sunjata is best known for his role in comedy-drama Rescue Me, which followed a group of firefighters in post-9/11 New York City and ran for seven seasons in total. He went on to appear in Grey's Anatomy, Graceland and Manifest, while he also had a guest role in Jordan Peele's recent The Twilight Zone reboot. Currently, he stars as gangster Mecca in Power Book II: Ghost.

Michael O'Neill plays Victor McCleary

Michael O'Neill as Victor McCleary in Echoes Netflix

Who is Victor McCleary? Victor is the father of Leni, Gina and Claudia, whose wife Maria passed away when they were only young girls. Recently, he has been suffering issues with his own health, which is why he's so keen to see his family reunited.

What else has Michael O'Neill been in? O'Neill previously collaborated with Michelle Monaghan on Netflix's short-lived thriller Messiah, where he played Cameron Collier. He is also known for his appearances on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Scandal, Extant, Bates Motel and The West Wing, among numerous other high profile American shows. His film projects include Seabiscuit, Transformers, J Edgar and Dallas Buyers Club.

Ali Stroker plays Claudia McCleary

Ali Stroker as Claudia McCleary in Echoes. Netflix

Who is Claudia McCleary? Claudia is the younger sister of Leni and Gina, who they often excluded from their trickery. When she was little more than a toddler, Claudia was involved in an accident that put her in a wheelchair for life.

What else has Ali Stroker been in? Stroker rose to fame after placing second on competition show The Glee Project, which resulted in a guest role on Ryan Murphy's musical comedy-drama. She is now best known for her work in musical theatre, becoming the first person using a wheelchair to be nominated for and win a Tony Award, following her acclaimed performance in a 2019 production of Oklahoma!. In addition to her stage work, Stroker has also appeared in And Just Like That..., Only Murders in the Building, and most recently, Ozark's final season.

Rosanny Zayas plays Deputy Paula Martinez

Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez in Echoes. Netflix

Who is Deputy Paula Martinez? Paula works closely with Sheriff Floss but finds her loyalty tested when Leni goes missing, as the two of them had forged a close friendship.

What else has Rosanny Zayas been in? Zayas is best known for playing Sophie Suárez on LGBTQ+ drama The L Word: Generation Q, while she has also appeared in Orange is the New Black, Elementary and Bonding.

Jonathan Tucker plays Dylan James

Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James in Echoes. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Who is Dylan James? Dylan is a figure from the McCleary sisters' teenage years who once had a romance going with Gina, until a traumatic incident drove him away.

What else has Jonathan Tucker been in? Tucker will be known to sci-fi fans for his recurring role as Major Craddock on HBO's Westworld, while his other TV projects include Kingdom, Justified and Snowfall. On the big screen, he recently appeared in the Charlie's Angels reboot, directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart.

Celia Weston plays Georgia Taylor

Celia Weston. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Who is Georgia Taylor? Georgia is Dylan's grandmother, who took him in when he fell on hard times and tried to steer him onto a good path in life.

What else has Celia Weston been in? Earlier this year, Weston appeared in Renée Zellweger drama The Thing About Pam, while her other recent projects include Prime Video's Hunters, Modern Family and American Horror Story.

Echoes is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 19th August 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.