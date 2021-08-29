Manifest season 4: Release date rumours, latest news and trailer

It’s official: Manifest has been saved thanks to a fan campaign led by showrunner Jeff Rake.

Following the news that NBC had axed the series in the middle of its third season, Netflix announced on 28th August – “828 Day”, a reference to the flight that kicks Manifest’s events off – it will be picking up the show for a fourth and final run.

It follows the passengers of the believed to be missing Flight 828, which lands in New York five years after it was supposed to. As if being stuck in a time loophole wasn’t bad enough, the passengers also begin to develop strange abilities.

Though there were rumours a movie could wrap up the series’ loose ends, it has been confirmed a 20-episode series is due to make its way to the streamer.

So, when will it actually land? And what will it be about? Read on for everything you need to know about Manifest season four.

Manifest season 4 release date: When is it coming to Netflix UK?

Since news of Manifest renewal is still fresh, we don’t expect it to land on Netflix anytime soon. Though it’s a hefty run – 20 episodes have been ordered – Netflix has already hinted that the season could air in different parts. If production begins this autumn, RadioTimes.com predicts it’s possible a new batch of episodes could land on the streamer as early as spring 2022.

Of course, it’s unclear how the show’s new Netflix home will impact UK viewers. Currently, Manifest seasons one to three are not available on the streamer in the UK. This side of the Atlantic, they can be found on NOW for free or rented on Amazon Prime Video.

It would make sense for them to make their way to Netflix before the fourth series arrives, however.

Manifest season 4 cast

Though the cast hasn’t been confirmed yet, Deadline reports Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, who star as siblings and Flight 828 passengers Ben and Michaela Stone, have already signed deals to return.

We’d be surprised if the rest of the core cast members didn’t also make a comeback. These include Matt Long as Michaela’s husband Zeke, Luna Blaise as Ben’s daughter Olive, JR Ramirez as Jared Vazquez and Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Athena Karkanis will return as Ben’s wife Grace following the events of the last season. Ben’s son Cal appeared to have considerably aged in the last episode too, with Ty Doran likely taking over from Jack Messina.

Why was Manifest cancelled?

NBC didn’t get into specifics, but it’s likely poor ratings are why Manifest was cancelled. Despite the show’s low viewing figures on NBC, it remained one of the top viewed series on Netflix US since it was added to its library in June.

Following NBC’s cancellation, Manifest creator Jeff Rake kickstarted the #savemanifest campaign on social media, with many of the show’s cast joining in. The hashtag gained plenty of traction as a result, and a change.org petition to keep the show going received over 95,000 signatures.

My dear Manifesters,



I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

Despite the campaign’s success, it seemed that talks with Netflix had fallen through earlier this summer. Luckily, Rake and the streamer announced the show would be coming back on 28th August. “What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime,” Rake said in a statement via Entertainment Weekly. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. “That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

Netflix box Bela Bejaria added: “Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members. Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season.”

Is there a trailer for Manifest season 4?

Not yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as a trailer is released.

