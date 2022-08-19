For years, Leni and Gina McCleary have swapped lives on their birthday, the former living on a ranch in Virginia and the latter building a writing career in Los Angeles.

This weekend, Netflix subscribers are making their way through Echoes, a new crime thriller starring Michelle Monaghan as troubled twins whose lives become tangled up by their own deception.

However, their delicate system is thrown into chaos after Leni's sudden disappearance, which brings Gina back to their quaint hometown in search of answers to what exactly she got herself into.

The first season, consisting of seven episodes, saw a number of twists and turns before ending on an eerie note that leaves the door open for a continuation – but will we get one?

Here's everything we know so far about the possibility of an Echoes season 2 on Netflix.

Will there be an Echoes season 2 on Netflix?

Michelle Monaghan as Gina McCleary in Echoes. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

It's important to note that Echoes has been described by Netflix as a "limited series", which means the show is not intended to run for multiple seasons like most others on the platform.

However, this doesn't necessarily mean that Echoes could never return, as shows like HBO's Big Little Lies have proven that the limited series classification can be tossed aside if there is sufficient audience demand.

We'll be paying close attention to how Echoes performs on Netflix's viewership chart over the coming weeks, as this will be the most decisive factor in whether the show has a future.

**Warning: spoilers follow in the rest of this article**

Who could be in a potential Echoes season 2 cast?

Karen Robinson as Sheriff Floss in Echoes. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

If Echoes were to return for a second season, it's likely that Michelle Monaghan (Messiah) would reprise her roles as both Leni and Gina McCleary, whose fates were left uncertain by the final episode.

Matt Bomer (Magic Mike) and Daniel Sunjata (Power Book II: Ghost) could also return as husbands Jack Beck and Charlie Davenport, while we'd love to see more from Karen Robinson (Schitt's Creek) as Mount Echo's mischievous Sheriff Louise Floss.

Ali Stroker (Ozark), Rosanny Zayas (The L Word: Generation Q) and Celia Weston (The Thing About Pam) could also be brought back as Claudia, Paula and Georgia respectively, all of whom were left alive – albeit shaken – after the events of the finale.

Alas, it's unlikely we'd see any more from Michael O'Neill's Victor McCleary or Jonathan Tucker's Dylan James, as both met a premature demise in the first run of episodes.

What could happen if Echoes returns for season 2?

Michelle Monaghan stars in Echoes. Netflix

The first season of Echoes ended rather openly, with the fate of the McCleary sisters left ambiguous.

Gina went over the waterfall and is presumed dead by the residents of Mount Echo, although suspiciously her body was never found, while Leni scarpered for Australia amid increasing attention from authorities.

The narrative than takes a time-jump to the near future, when Charlie has written a book about his experience with both women and their ultimate fate.

A woman who looks uncannily like one of the McCleary twins appears at a book reading and asks a question about Gina's fate, before disappearing into the crowd.

Later that night, Charlie is unfazed to find one of the sisters in his home, having recognised her at the event earlier in the day, although admits that he's not entirely sure which of the twins he is talking to.

The woman, either Leni or Gina, says that she wasn't at the book reading earlier, meaning she is either lying with intent to confuse or both sisters are currently in Los Angeles.

When asked why she returned, the McCleary tells Charlie: "So many scores to settle, Charlie. I thought I should start with you."

The ominous response suggests that this may not be a friendly visit – indeed, if I was Charlie, I'd be rather frightened.

If Echoes were to return for season 2, the mystery surrounding this ending would likely be cleared up, and we may even see Gina and Leni face off with one another yet again.

Meanwhile, don't be surprised if Sheriff Floss is still on their tail as she was left with a hard drive containing an archive of their incriminating video diaries, which could offer any number of clues to their whereabouts.

Echoes is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

