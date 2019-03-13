Washburn has adapted eight stories, written by Serling, Charles Beaumont and Richard Matheson, and rather than playing them episodically has interwoven plots — including alien interlopers, mysteriously missing airmen, a child’s bedroom being the portal to a different dimension, neighbours at each other’s throats in the face of an imminent missile attack — into a single narrative.

With some stories inevitably being stronger than others this makes for an unevenness in pace, meaning that the twists and surprises don’t have the same impact as if we’d seen each story unfolding in sequence. Put bluntly, it’s just not creepy enough.

Just as the series had moments of humour, thankfully Jones and Washburn don’t take things too seriously and the play works best when played for laughs and as an affectionate pastiche; the excellent 13-strong cast playing multiple roles and neatly capturing the style of acting that obviously now appears a touch hammy sixty years on. And the production is enhanced by illusions created by Richard Wiseman and Will Houston, including a running gag about smoking.

More like this

The Twilight Zone is going to be one for the fans, and while it’s entertaining enough, it’s difficult to see it really capturing the imagination of newcomers.

Tony Peters

Advertisement

The Twilight Zone is at the Ambassadors Theatre until 1 June