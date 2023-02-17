Respected criminologist David Cartwright, who Neville believes killed Jake Dalton, was found dead following an altercation between the pair, and all of the evidence points to the detective.

In the penultimate episode of Death in Paradise season 12 , DI Neville Parker finds himself staring down the barrel of a lengthy prison sentence when he's arrested on suspicion of murder .

DI Karen Flitcroft from the department of policing standards is brought in to head up the investigation and unlike Neville's colleagues, she firmly believes that he's guilty.

Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington), Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and DI Karen Flitcroft (Jaye Griffiths). Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

Karen is played by Jaye Griffiths, who many viewers will recognise from a handful of other long-running dramas.

What else has Jaye Griffiths appeared in?

You might know her as Elle Gardner from Casualty. The senior consultant left the hospital in 2019, with her tumultuous on-off friendship with Connie Beauchamp a factor in her decision.

Casualty isn't the only medical drama Griffiths has appeared in. She also played Dr Elizabeth Croft in Doctors, a character who became pregnant following a fling with her colleague Nick Tait. She chose not to keep the baby but didn't tell Nick about the abortion.

When he learned the truth, Nick was heartbroken, which prompted Elizabeth to reject Brendan "Mac" McGuire's partnership offer. She left in 2006.

Casualty. Elle Gardner (JAYE GRIFFITHS), Sacha Levy (BOB BARRETT). BBC/Alistair Heap

Griffiths's CV also includes her role as Sally Johnson on The Bill. She was the youngest member of Sun Hill's CID and had bundles of confidence. But one particular case, which saw her accused of manslaughter following the death of a drug dealer, left her doubting her capabilities.

You might remember her as Professor Janet Mander in Silent Witness, who was romantically involved with Leo Dalton (William Gaminara), and she also starred in BBC tech thriller Bugs, which aired from 1995 to 1999.

Griffiths's credits also include season 9 of Doctor Who starring Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman. She appeared in The Magician's Apprentice and The Zygon Invasion as Jac, a member of military organisation UNIT.

