Tonight's episode will see the death of a former chess Grandmaster, right as he is in the midst of a hotly-anticipated comeback match. The team learns that he met his end by being poisoned through his skin, via one of his own chess pieces.

It may feel like we only just got back to the sunny shores of Saint Marie but season 11 of hit crime drama Death in Paradise is coming to an end tonight - although not without a surprise in store first for Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) are soon on the scene to investigate, but in this preview clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com, it seems as though the Commissioner is shocked to learn a journalist covering the case is someone from his past.

Take a look at the clip here:

The journalist, Maggie Harper, is played by Doctor Who and Star Trek: Picard star Orla Brady, but just what her connection to the commissioner is, and why he seems so shaken, remains to be seen.

Commissioner Patterson is one of the show's longest-serving characters, with Don Warrington having portrayed the character since the series first began in 2011, yet little is known about his history. Could we be about to get a glimpse into the life of the famously private and reserved Commissioner?

Elsewhere in the finale, Neville signs up to an online dating site in an attempt to get over Florence, with the help of Naomi and Darlene (Ginny Holder).

While fans will likely be sad to see the season come to an end, they'll be relieved to know the future of the sun-drenched detective show is secure, with a 2022 Christmas special and 12th season both confirmed.

Cast members Little, Warrington, Jackson, Holder, Elizabeth Bourgine and Tahj Miles are all set to return.

The Death in Paradise season finale airs tonight, Friday 25th February, at 9pm on BBC One - check out the full Death in Paradise cast here. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

