In an exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com, she passes on some key information to Neville, the commissioner (Don Warrington) and officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) about her uncle's death, including a peculiar – and seasonal – detail about Gerry's final moments alive.

"Any idea what he might have meant, it's behind you?" asked a perplexed Neville. But Riley was none the wiser.

Perhaps there's a murderous pantomime actor on the loose in Saint Marie, or perhaps Gerry's digital marketing guru, Debbie (Bronagh Waugh), who has disappeared, has got something to do with it.

Other guest stars for the festive episode include Emmerdale's Patsy Kensit as Gerry's wife Bella, Shadow and Bone star Freddy Carter as his son Benjamin and The Last Kingdom's Amelia Clarkson as his daughter Mariana.

Elsewhere, Neville's "larger-than-life mum" Melanie (Doon Mackichan) is spending Christmas on the island, Naomi (Shantol Jackson) attempts to "loosen up and focus on herself outside of work", and Selwyn is convinced that Neville is "responsible for putting an awkward stop" to the big Christmas lights switch-on.

Death in Paradise's 2023 Christmas special will air on Boxing Day at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Season 13 will air in 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

