Thomas was speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com at this year's Radio Times Covers Party , where she revealed a particularly timely story set to feature in the upcoming season, focusing on a campaign for better pay and conditions for nurses.

With this season of Call the Midwife heading towards its conclusion on BBC One in the coming weeks, the show's creator Heidi Thomas has teased what fans can expect from next year's already confirmed 13th season.

Thomas said: "Season 13 I'm actually working on stories now, obviously season 12 is already going out, and it's just a really interesting year but I sort of say that every year. The things that were happening in Britain - I mean, man walks on the moon, that will be about episode 5, no spoilers but we know that happened in 1969.

"But there's so much threaded into it including, interestingly, in season 13, I'm researching a nurses campaign for better pay and conditions that took place in 1969."

Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner and Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife. Neal Street Productions,Emma Barrott, BBC

She continued: "It began in the April, it was called the Raise the Roof campaign, and it ended around about the November, which is when we would have a finale episode, with the nurses getting a 22 per cent pay rise. If that doesn't make us reflect on what's going on today, I don't know."

Dr Patrick Turner star Stephen McGann then added: "And sometimes maybe people outside might think, 'Oh, you're just making a deliberate reference to something happening now,' but actually, the resonances that naturally come up in research are sometimes amazing.

"Because in our society, we like to show when things are better. Sometimes things, as you say, sometimes things aren't so good, and sometimes things never change. Sometimes things go round and round and round, and that's what the show's for as well, to show us those things; it's not everything that changes."

Thomas also added that she's been "researching the fashions as well", explaining that "there's lots going on in fashion" in the next season. "Hemlines still creeping up but a slightly more bohemian look coming in for young women as well, so that's nice to look at, too," she said.

While at the Covers Party, Thomas also told RadioTimes.com that "we're all in the dark" regarding a potential return for Lucille, while stars Helen George, Olly Rix and Megan Cusack spoke about Trixie and Matthew's relationship, their upcoming nuptials and the potential for a 14th season.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Look out for exclusive photos and chats from the Radio Times Covers Party in next week's issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 7th February.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 12th February at 8pm and is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

