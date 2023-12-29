Boarding a plane to Jamaica, we quickly learnt that Lucille had accepted a job offer in a maternity ward there, cementing the fact that we may not be seeing Lucille any time soon.

Of course, this was hard news on her husband Cyril (Zephryn Taitte), who had been informed of the news over the phone by her sister and has since been left in limbo.

So, what could potentially be on the cards for the pair? Well, while we don't have any news of Elliott's return to the series, Taitte did inform RadioTimes.com and other press of his hopes for the onscreen couple.

He said of his character: “He’s great! He’s loving life. He’s moping around. Legally, you weren't allowed to divorce, so he’s stuck! No, I’m just joking.

"He's just taking it day by day and in my head I believe he's writing her letters and hopefully they’ll come back [together] one day if she responds. I think the door's always open for Lucille to come back. It’d be lovely to see Leonie again."

Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neail Street Productions / Ray Burmiston

As for Cyril's own future and storylines this season, we'll just have to tune in to the new series when it airs in January 2024.

While we may mourn the loss of one of the beloved Call the Midwife characters, with a new season also comes some new faces.

Season 13 will see the introduction of student midwives and roommates Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford, who will be played by Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry, respectively.

Previously speaking to Radio Times magazine, series creator and writer Heidi Thomas said of Joyce and Rosalind: "Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn. As 1969 unfolds, we’ll see change and challenge rock the world of our beloved nuns, nurses, medics and midwives.

"Even as man prepares to walk on the Moon, we see them grappling with life’s eternal questions. Who are we? What is love? And where do we belong?"

"They’re a wonderful addition to the show," added executive producer Dame Pippa Harris. "I can’t wait for the audience to meet Joyce and Rosalind and to follow their journeys, by bicycle, through the streets and lives of Poplar’s residents."

All 12 seasons of Call the Midwife are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Season 13 will air in January 2024.

