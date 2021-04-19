Angela Black release date: Cast, plot and latest news about ITV’s new psychological thriller

Fans of psychological thrillers, buckle up – something new is heading to ITV that’ll be sure to linger in the mind long after the credits start to roll.

Starring Joanne Froggatt in the title role, Angela Black comes from Harry and Jack Williams, the creators of Liar. It has already been described by its producers as “Hitchcockian”, giving quite the indication of the head-spinning tale to come.

Here’s all we know about it so far.

When is Angela Black on ITV?

As soon as there’s an air date for the six-part series, we’ll be sure to update this page.

Filming commenced in London in October 2020, so fingers crossed it won’t be too long to wait.

What is Angela Black about?

From the outside, Angela’s life is one to envy. She has a beautiful house, a handsome, hard-working husband (Olivier) and two wonderful sons, and spends her days volunteering at a dogs’ home.

Behind closed doors, however, lies a different, much darker story: Angela has been a victim of domestic abuse for years and can see no way out of her tormented marriage.

That is, until a private investigator named Ed approaches her out of the blue with some shocking truths about her husband; information that leaves her reeling. In an instant, her life changes: but can she really trust Ed? Can she leave behind life as she knows it? And can Angela finally free herself from Olivier?

Who’s in Angela Black?

After keeping fans utterly gripped in Liar, Joanne Froggatt is back for another dose of mind-bending drama as Angela Black’s lead character.

Speaking about her involvement in the project, she said: “I am honoured to be working with Two Brothers Pictures again and this important and timely story from the brilliant Harry and Jack Williams is like nothing I’ve read before.

“Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping, and sometimes heart-breaking journey, just as I was.”

Michiel Huisman stars as Angela’s abusive husband, Olivier – though you may recognise him from Game of Thrones and his recent role as slain businessman Alex in The Flight Attendant. On his excitement to take on this more sinister role, Huisman commented: “I’m proud to be part of such a thrilling and clever story with so many twists and turns.”

Samuel Adewunmi (The Hatton Garden Job, The Last Tree) plays private investigator Ed, a character he describes as one he “always finds [himself] drawn to”.

Is there a trailer for Angela Black?

Unfortunately, no trailer is yet available for Angela Black. But keep your eyes peeled – it’ll be on this page as soon as it’s out.

Angela Black will be released soon on ITV. While you’re waiting, take a look at our other Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide.