Meet the cast of Angela Black

ITV’s six-part drama series Angela Black stars Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt as an isolated woman trying to leave an abusive marriage – before learning a terrible secret.

On the surface, Angela’s life seems perfect: a mother of two sons, she lives with her husband, the handsome and successful Olivier (The Flight Attendant‘s Michiel Huisman) .

However, she is struggling to conceal the fact that she’s a victim of domestic abuse, and has previously tried and failed to leave her husband.

Read on for the cast and characters in Angela Black.

Joanne Froggatt plays Angela Black

Who is Angela Black? Our heroine, Angela is a woman whose live is seemingly perfect on the outside, but who has a controlling and abusive husband.

Where have I seen Joanne Froggatt before? The Downton Abbey star is best known for playing ladies maid Anna Bates in the ITV period drama and subsequent film. She’s also starred in Liar, Dark Angel, and The Harrowing.

Michiel Huisman plays Olivier

ITV

Who is Olivier? Angela’s abusive husband, and father to their two children. He’s wealthy and a successful businessman.

Where have I seen Michiel Huisman before? You’ll probably recognise the actor him Game of Thrones, and his recent role as businessman Alex in The Flight Attendant.

Samuel Adewunmi plays Ed

ITV

Who is Ed? A private investigator who approaches Angela with information that leaves her reeling.

Where have I seen Samuel Adewunmi before? He’s known for The Watch, Lucky Man, The Hatton Garden Job, The Last Tree, and Doctor Who.

Ashley McGuire plays Judy

Who is Judy? She works at the kennel where Angela volunteers.

Where have I seen Ashley McGuire before? She plays Mandy Harris in This Country, and was Lorraine Fletcher in It’s A Sin. She’s also starred Malory Towers, The Gentlemen, and will star in the upcoming BBC medical comedy-drama This Is Going To Hurt.

Angela Black will air on Sunday 10th October at 9pm on ITV. While you’re waiting, take a look at our other Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide.