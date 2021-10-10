Angela Black episode 1 questions: What does that big twist mean for Angela?

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Angela Black episode one*

The first episode of ITV drama Angela Black ended on a huge twist, with the reveal that Angela’s secretly abusive husband is potentially plotting to have her murdered.

Angela (Joanne Froggatt leading the Angela Black cast) was followed and eventually confronted by Ed, a young man who claims to be a private investigator working for her husband, Olivier. However, he’s taken pity on her.

Initially he reveals that he was tasked with following Angela to dig up any dirt that would be helpful in a divorce court, and which would help Olivier gain full custody of their two sons.

However, by the end of the episode he reveals that Olivier’s plan has changed: Olivier now intends to have Angela killed. When she’s dismissive of Ed’s claim, he urges her to check her husband’s briefcase, before giving her a burner phone with his number on it.

We’ve unpacked tonight’s instalment, breaking down some of the key questions and theories that have come up after the events of Angela Black episode one.

Does Angela Black’s husband Olivier really want her killed?

Thanks to Ed’s earlier tip-off, Angela already knows that Olivier has had several calls with a high-profile divorce lawyer. But the leap from divorce to murder is a big one.

Could Ed be lying to Angela? Perhaps Olivier asked Ed to drum up a false story in order to increase Angela’s paranoia?

Ed’s most compelling evidence is the mysterious disappearance of Yuki, one of Olivier’s co-workers and, according to Ed, his ex-lover. When Yuki threatened to go public with their extramarital affair, Olivier had her killed.

What is Olivier’s job?

Ed also continues to hint that Olivier is not only a domestic abuser, but that his secretive career also involves violence.

Angela, he says, doesn’t truly know her husband. Pointing at her bruised face, Ed claims that a man “capable of that” will be capable of far more.

This leads us to our next question…

What is in the briefcase?

At the end of the episode, Angela takes the burner phone from Ed, but goes to check on her sleeping sons rather than searching for Olivier’s briefcase.

There’s no doubt that she’ll eventually check what’s inside it: but what could be inside? A gun? Papers linking him to Yuki’s disappearance? Or surveillance photos of Angela herself?

