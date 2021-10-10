Written by Baptiste’s Harry and Jack Williams, ITV drama series Angela Black stars Liar’s Joanne Froggatt in the title role of Angela, a victim of domestic abuse.

The dark drama co-stars The Flight Attendant‘s Michiel Huisman as her secretly abusive husband, Olivier, alongside The Hatton Garden Job’s Samuel Adewunmi in the role of Ed, a private investigator who reveals a shocking secret to Angela.

The series is mainly set in the London area: Angela is a housewife whose life seems perfect from the outside, with a beautiful house in the London suburbs.

Read on for everything you need to know about where Angela Black was filmed.

Where is Angela Black filmed?

Angela Black was filmed in London last year, with shooting beginning in October 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Various landmarks spotted in the series suggest that Angela and Olivier live in (or close to) the Hammersmith and Fulham area, in West London.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Samuel Adewunmi spoke about the “challenge” of filming the series during the pandemic.

Comparing his schedule to co-star Joanne Froggatt, who is in “pretty much every” scene, he said: “It was still pretty challenging to just be like, ‘Okay, I’m coming [in] from pandemic life’. I think at that time, things were opening up a little bit here and there. So I was just sort of coming from… [the perspective of] this is the world that we’re living in now. And just not wanting it to negatively impact the performances of my fellow actors was a big challenge, because I like to have fun on set. With something like this, you know, you’ve just got to choose your moments.”

Joanne Froggatt said of the drama’s setting: “Angela is a mum and wife, and she is living, from the outside, what looks like the perfect life. She has her handsome husband and her two beautiful children, lives in a beautiful house in London, a very middle-class area, living a very nice lifestyle.”