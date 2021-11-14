Angela Black season 2: Will there be another season of the ITV thriller?

Warning: this article touches on subject matter that some readers may find distressing.

ITV drama Angela Black concluded its first season on Sunday night, starring Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) as the title character in the Angela Black cast.

The drama ended with Angela managing to get revenge on both her abusive husband Olivier (Michiel Huisman) and conman Theo Walters, AKA ‘Ed Harrison’ (Samuel Adewunmi), the man who had pretended to be a hitman at the start of the series (at Olivier’s request).

At the end of episode six, Olivier had been arrested for GBH (grievous bodily harm), while Theo’s past caught up with him, and whether or not he survives an attack by a gang member is left deliberately ambiguous.

However, with Angela reunite with her two sons, and served some much-deserved justice, will there be a second season of Angela Black?

Will there be a second season of Angela Black?

There’s been no confirmation of a second season of Angela Black, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Angela Black season 2 release date

With ITV yet to confirm the return of Angela Black for a second season, we don’t have any information regarding a possible air date yet.

We’ll keep this page updated as soon as we know more.

Angela Black season 2 cast

If there were a second season, we would likely see the return of Joanne Froggatt (Liar, Downton Abbey) in the title role.

Meanwhile, it’s probable that we’d see the return of Michiel Huisman, who starred as Angela’s abusive husband, Olivier – though you may recognise him from Game of Thrones and his recent role as slain businessman Alex in The Flight Attendant.

Samuel Adewunmi (The Hatton Garden Job, The Last Tree) played supposed hitman Ed Harrison, whose real name was revealed to be Theo Walters.

Is there a trailer for Angela Black season 2?

There’s no trailer yet for Angela Black season two, as it hasn’t yet been officially renewed.

For information and support, visit womensaid.org.uk, or alternatively, contact the Freephone 24 National Domestic Abuse Helpline (0800 2000 247), run by Refuge, or nationaldahelpline.org.uk.