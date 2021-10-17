Angela Black episode 2 questions: What did Angela find in the briefcase?

Warning, this article contains spoilers ahead for Angela Black episode two and touches on subject matter that some readers may find distressing.

ITV drama Angela Black returned for a second episode on Sunday night, starring Joanne Froggatt in the title role of Angela in the Angela Black cast.

In Angela Black episode one, we were introduced to housewife and mum Angela, a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her controlling husband, businessman Olivier.

However, midway through episode one Angela met Ed, a mysterious man who claimed to be a private investigator, hired by Olivier to dig up dirt about Angela, as means of ensuring he would get sole custody of their sons in a planned divorce.

However, by the end of the episode Ed had revealed that Olivier’s plan had changed: he wanted Ed to murder Angela. If she wanted proof, all she had to do was look in her husband’s briefcase…

We’ve unpacked tonight’s instalment, breaking down some of the key questions and theories that have come up after the events of Angela Black episode two.

What was in Olivier’s briefcase?

In episode two, Angela finally managed to take a look inside Olivier’s briefcase, after several failed attempts.

In case you didn’t manage to make out the purple letter in Olivier’s briefcase, it was addressed to Olivier from Yuki, the woman from his office who went missing. In episode one, Ed claimed that Olivier had Yuki killed, as a means of covering up their extramarital affair.

There was also a selfie of Yuki in her underwear, suggesting that she’d enclosed the photograph in the letter to Olivier before she went missing.

However, the way Angela managed to access the briefcase – after Olivier accidentally left it behind and asked her to collect it for him – seemed a bit suspect. After all, the briefcase in question supposedly never leaves his sight. Could this all be a set up?

Did Ed murder Yuki?

In the second episode, Ed took Angela to a wooded area in the middle of nowhere, where he claimed that Yuki had been buried.

He denied killing her, instead saying that he had helped bury her body. He also showed Angela a graphic but blurred photo of a body in that same spot, claiming that Olivier had sent it as a way of demonstrating how serious he was about having Angela killed.

Will Angela murder her husband Olivier?

At the end of the episode, it seems that Ed and Angela have come to some arrangement – namely, that she will allow Ed to kill Olivier for her, which in turn will let Ed “make things right”.

However, it seems plausible that Angela will get cold feet – she hates wrongdoing, and she still barely knows or trusts Ed.

Another outcome might be that Ed is still working for Olivier (unbeknownst to Angela and the viewer), and is concocting a fictional murder plot solely for the purpose of framing Angela, allowing Olivier to take sole custody of their sons.

For information and support, visit womensaid.org.uk, alternatively, contact the Freephone 24 National Domestic Abuse Helpline (0800 2000 247), run by Refuge, or nationaldahelpline.org.uk.