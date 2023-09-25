Well now, RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look at what's to come in season 4, as a new trailer has just been released.

In the new trailer, we can see how the arrival of trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) causes complications for the cast as he doesn't take especially well to countryside living, slipping and falling on what appears to be his first day on the job.

James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) quickly tries to give the keen student some words of advice, saying: "The animals are the easy part of course, it's the people who cause all the bother."

Shots of adorable animals, sprawling fields and the cast are then shown, before we see Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) display some signs of broodiness, much to her husband James's surprise.

Despite previously agreeing that they'd wait to have children, Helen confesses: "If this war has taught us anything, it's to grab on to the things you love and try and cherish every moment."

The new season of the historical drama, which is based on the novels by Alf Wight writing under the pen name of James Herriot, will kick off in Spring 1940.

The series will explore James and Helen considering starting a family, but they don't know whether James will be called up to serve in the RAF. Meanwhile, Tristan’s absence is felt by all this season, but particularly by Siegfried, who attempts to hold the growing household together.

A new cast member joining this season is Neve McIntosh (Doctor Who) as Miss Harbottle, who has been described as a "highly efficient bookkeeper" that Siegfried and James bring in as one of the extra pairs of hands to help around the practice.

Other confirmed guest stars for season 4 include Tony Pitts, Imogen Clawson, Paul Copley, Cleo Sylvestre, James Bolam, Will Thorp and Sam Retford.

All Creatures Great and Small season 4 will start at 9pm on Thursday 5th October on Channel 5 and My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

