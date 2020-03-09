Meet the cast of Inside No 9 series 5

It’s been a long wait but Inside No. 9 is finally back on BBC Two, bringing more offbeat stories and surprising twists with it.

As always, creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith have attracted some superb acting talent to bring their latest batch of scripts to life.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actors in series five and who they’re playing…

Episode 6: The Stakeout

Steve Pemberton plays PC Thompson

Who is PC Thompson? Thompson is a veteran police constable who has been on the job for the last 20 years. He recently lost his partner in a brutal attack, something which is still weighing heavily on his mind.

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Shearsmith and the duo frequently appear in episodes together. Outside of collaborations with his writing partner, Pemberton has also starred in Sky Atlantic’s Camping, ITV’s Benidorm and the first series of Happy Valley.

Reece Shearsmith plays Special PC Varney

Who is Special PC Varney? Varney is a rookie officer and Thompson’s new partner.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? Shearsmith is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Steve Pemberton, his writing partner on The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. He has appeared in Good Omens, Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge and Edgar Wright’s The World’s End.

Rebecca Callard plays Controller

What else has Rebecca Callard been in? Callard has had roles on a number of shows including BBC One’s Ordinary Lies and ITV’s Fearless, as well as Mackenzie Crook’s acclaimed comedy Detectorists.

This year, she will appear in Belgravia, the new series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Episode 5: Thinking Out Loud

Phil Davis plays Bill

Who is Bill? Bill is a 65-year-old widow looking to find a new partner after many years single, so he signs up for an online dating profile.

What else has Phil Davis been in? Davis has recently appeared as Mickey Joy in BBC One’s Silk, Jud Paynter in historical drama Poldark and DS Ray Miles in ITV’s Whitechapel (opposite Inside No 9 co-creator Steve Pemberton). He was nominated for a BAFTA in 2005 for his performance in Vera Drake.

Maxine Peake plays Nadia

Who is Nadia? Nadia is a woman from a working class upbringing who never knew her mother.

What else has Maxine Peake been in? Peake recently gave a critically acclaimed performance in the 2017 independent film Funny Cow, charting the troubled life of a stand-up comedian in the 1970s.

She has also had starring roles on several TV shows, including Victoria Wood sitcom Dinnerladies, Channel 4’s black comedy Shameless, BBC One’s hard-hitting drama Three Girls and Black Mirror‘s robot dog episode Metalhead.

Steve Pemberton plays Galen

Who is Galen? Galen is a psychotic serial killer from Louisiana.

Ioanna Kimbrook plays Angel

Who is Angel? Angel is an internet vlogger and social media influencer with legions of fans who she refers to as her “Angel Army.”

What else has Ioanna Kimbrook been in? Kimbrook is a newcomer to the screen, but recently acted opposite Hollywood legend John Malkovich in a stage play called Bitter Wheat.

Reece Shearsmith plays Aidan

Who is Aidan? Aidan is a terminally ill man who is expected to pass away just before the birth of his first daughter.

Sandra Gayer plays Diana

Who is Diana? Diana is a choir singer who takes bookings for events and special occasions.

What else has Sandra Gayer been in? Gayer is a soprano singer who also works as a voiceover and audio book recording artist. She is blind and has her own show on the Royal National Institute of Blind People’s radio station.

Sara Kestelman plays Therapist

What else has Sara Kestelman been in? Kestelman played the role of Frances Grey in 1986’s historical drama Lady Jane, opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

She also voiced the character of Kreia in the popular 2004 video game Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.

Kestelman has acted in numerous theatre productions, winning an Olivier award in 1994 for her performance in a London revival of Cabaret.

